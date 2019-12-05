SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This April 2019 photo was taken when a settlement deal on the Marcos family's ill-gotten assets was approved by the Office of the President, the PCGG, and the New York federal judge. Read more at https://www.philstar.com/headlines/2019/10/09/1958802/ex-pcgg-chief-sandigan-ruling-marcos-ill-gotten-wealth-lacks-historical-context#Ly7itBrYzuIKMtCU.99
The STAR/Boy Santos
Anti-graft court orders Marcos cronies to return ill-gotten wealth
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - December 5, 2019 - 9:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Sandiganbayan have directed the heirs of Marcos cronies Jose Africa and Manuel Nieto Jr. turn over their shares in Eastern Telecommunications Philippines Incorporated (ETPI) to the government.

In a 142-page ruling dated Wednesday, the Sandiganbayan Special Third Division deemed the shares to be ill-gotten wealth of ousted dictator Ferdinand Marcos and ordered these to be reverted to the Philippine government.

The anti-graft court determined that Nieto and Africa transferred the said shares to Polygon Investors and Managers Incorporated and individual shareholders.

The Sandiganbayan ordered Aerocom Investors and Managers Incorporated and Nieto, substituted by his heirs, to pay the government P68.167 million, equivalent to the value of ETPI shares transferred or conveyed to ISM Communications Corporation.

“[T]he evidence exceedingly show that the shares of AEROCOM and the small individual shareholders originated from the defendants Africa and Nieto, Jr. Just like POLYGON, AERCOM was merely used as a conduit to further hide defendant Ferdinand Marcos's ill-gotten wealth,” the decision read.

“Anent (concerning) the small individual shareholders, the Court finds that they did not acquire any lawful or vested right over their shares and should, therefore, reconvey them to the rightful owner, the Republic.”

Nieto and Africa's heirs were also ordered by the high court to pay the government P1 million "as exemplary damages."

The Sandiganbayan, however, junked the case against Ferdinand and Imelda Marcos with former Defense Minister Juan Ponce Enrile “for failure of the Republic to establish preponderance of evidence against them.”

FERDINAND MARCOS IMELDA MARCOS JUAN PONCE ENRILE MARCOS ILL-GOTTEN WEALTH SANDIGANBAYAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
SC reverses dismissal of graft charges vs Lito Lapid
6 hours ago
The Supreme Court reversed the decision of anti-graft court Sandiganbayan to dismiss the graft case against Sen. Lito La...
Headlines
fb tw
Maynilad open to changes in concession agreement
10 hours ago
West zone concessionaire Maynilad is open to possible changes in its concession agreement with the government.
Headlines
fb tw
Palace insists government won't pay damages to water concessionaires
By Alexis Romero | 5 hours ago
The Duterte administration is not inclined to pay damages to water concessionaires for the losses they incurred from the deferred...
Headlines
fb tw
Literacy group blames Philippines' reading comprehension rank on study materials
By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
Asked why the country ranked last, RAP President Frederick Perez said, "I think we ranked at 79th because our students are...
Headlines
fb tw
De Lima backs live coverage of Ampatuan massacre verdict
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
"Will true and complete justice be served? Or will impunity continue to reign in this country?"
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
4 hours ago
Water companies should be held accountable for 'bad service' — Atienza
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"These water companies should be made accountable for their inadequate service. Singil sila ng singil pero wala tayong nakukuhang...
Headlines
fb tw
5 hours ago
Philippines among countries worst hit by extreme weather in 2018
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
Last year, the Philippines was hit by the Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut). The powerful typhoon tore across Northern Luzon in September...
Headlines
fb tw
5 hours ago
BCDA on Aeta eviction notice: No forcible demolition in New Clark City
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 hours ago
Maniego, who received the notice from the BCDA on Monday, said around 500 Aeta families would be displaced with nowhere to...
Headlines
fb tw
7 hours ago
DENR to focus on San Juan river cleanup in January 2020
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu described San Juan river as the “dirtiest” waterway in Metro Manila.
Headlines
fb tw
10 hours ago
House approves bill providing for free transport of relief goods 
By Franco Luna | 10 hours ago
“Layunin nating siguraduhin na mas mapapabilis ang pagpapaabot ng tulong sa mga kababayan nating nasalanta ng bagyo...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with