EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The Bureau of Immigration announced that it will resume stamping arrival and departure stamps on the regular e-passports of Chinese nationals.
Xinhua
Philippines resumes stamping on Chinese passports with 9-dash line map
Patricia Lourdes Viray (The Philippine Star) - November 6, 2019 - 11:42am

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration on Wednesday announced that it will resume the stamping on passports of Chinese nationals entering and leaving the Philippines.

In 2012, the Immigration stopped stamping on Chinese passports bearing a map of Beijing's so-called nine-dash line claim over the South China Sea.

The map also covers the West Philippine Sea, which is part of the country's exclusive economic zone.

Passports of Chinese nationals include Beijing's nine-dash line claim over the South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea.
Hexun.com via Global Times

The resumption of stamping on the regular e-passports of Chinese nationals follows the move of the Department of Foreign Affairs to place the Philippine visa on passports of Chinese nationals wishing to enter the country.

BI Commissioner Jaime Morente has directed Immigration officers in different ports to affix stamps next to the Philippine visa of a Chinese passenger, the agency said in a statement.

The DFA recently implemented a new policy wherein the Philippine visa will be stamped on the pages of Chinese passports where the nine-dash line map is drawn.

Morente said the Immigration's new policy is to support the change in policy with the DFA.

"We support this policy of update of the DFA. In the past, we have also expressed security concerns over the old practice because sheets of papers can be easily lost," Morente said.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr.'s proposal to stamp the Philippine visa on passports of Chinese nationals replaced the practice of putting the visa on a separate piece of paper.

The top diplomat also suggested ending the visa-upon-arrival scheme for Chinese nationals amid the influx of Chinese workers in the country but President Rodrigo Duterte rejected this proposal.

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION CHINA NINE DASH LINE PHILIPPINES-CHINA TIES SOUTH CHINA SEA WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Not our concern? Philippines relies on foreign ships for trade, maritime expert tells Panelo
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 days ago
"It's like a person not caring that his house is being managed by someone else who claims to be the owner..."
Headlines
Explaining UP frat leaks and mal-information on social media
By Ratziel San Juan | 20 hours ago
Mal-information “is when genuine information is shared to cause harm, often by moving information designed to stay private...
Headlines
Robredo named anti-drug czar
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Duterte has formally named Vice President Leni Robredo as one of the heads of an inter-agency body on illegal drugs,...
Headlines
19 senators recommend raps vs Albayalde, 13 cops
By Paolo Romero | 13 hours ago
Nineteen senators have signed the committee report that recommended the filing of graft and drug charges against former Philippine...
Headlines
Philippines resumes stamping on Chinese passports with 9-dash line map
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 hour ago
The Bureau of Immigration on Wednesday announced that it will resume the stamping on passports of Chinese nationals entering...
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
DOTr hails Denmark-based OFW who came home to help build Manila subway, LRT-2
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"All things considered, Deo Miranda had it good in Europe, but there was an unextinguished yearning in him to do something...
Headlines
1 hour ago
DFA chief to protest China's warning flares vs Philippine military planes after verification
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 hour ago
The Philippines' top diplomat is awaiting confirmation on China's firing of warning flares against Philippine military aircraft...
Headlines
1 hour ago
'We are a humanitarian organization,' Oxfam stresses after AFP labels them terrorist front
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
Oxfam stressed that it has been legally registered and has been working in the Philippines for more than 30 years.
Headlines
1 hour ago
Slow-moving ‘Quiel’ slightly gains strength
1 hour ago
“Quiel” now packs maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour near the center from the previous 65 kph and...
Headlines
3 hours ago
Panelo denies Duterte offered Robredo 'non-existent' drug czar post
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 3 hours ago
Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo denied that President Rodrigo Duterte offered Vice President Leni Robredo a "non-existent"...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with