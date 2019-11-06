Philippines resumes stamping on Chinese passports with 9-dash line map

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration on Wednesday announced that it will resume the stamping on passports of Chinese nationals entering and leaving the Philippines.

In 2012, the Immigration stopped stamping on Chinese passports bearing a map of Beijing's so-called nine-dash line claim over the South China Sea.

The map also covers the West Philippine Sea, which is part of the country's exclusive economic zone.

Hexun .com via Global Times Passports of Chinese nationals include Beijing's nine-dash line claim over the South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea.

The resumption of stamping on the regular e-passports of Chinese nationals follows the move of the Department of Foreign Affairs to place the Philippine visa on passports of Chinese nationals wishing to enter the country.

BI Commissioner Jaime Morente has directed Immigration officers in different ports to affix stamps next to the Philippine visa of a Chinese passenger, the agency said in a statement.

The DFA recently implemented a new policy wherein the Philippine visa will be stamped on the pages of Chinese passports where the nine-dash line map is drawn .

Morente said the Immigration's new policy is to support the change in policy with the DFA.

"We support this policy of update of the DFA. In the past, we have also expressed security concerns over the old practice because sheets of papers can be easily lost ," Morente said.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr.'s proposal to stamp the Philippine visa on passports of Chinese nationals replaced the practice of putting the visa on a separate piece of paper.

The top diplomat also suggested ending the visa-upon-arrival scheme for Chinese nationals amid the influx of Chinese workers in the country but President Rodrigo Duterte rejected this proposal.