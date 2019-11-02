Palace slams photo of fake Bangkok Post report about Duterte

MANILA. Philippines — Malacañang on Saturday branded as “bogus” a screenshot of a supposed report about the Thai King’s alleged order to President Rodrigo Duterte to behave at the ASEAN summit in Bangkok, saying the “malicious” release of the image was meant to humiliate the Philippine leader.

In a statement, presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo accused Duterte’s ”unthinking critics” of peddling a fake "news story" supposedly published by the Bangkok Post entitled: "King orders PH Duterte, behave during ASEAN summit."

It is unclear where the supposed screenshot originated or if it spread on social media at all but government officials have been offended by social media content in the past.

Panelo then gave a reminder that Thailand has one of the “strictest” laws against lese-majeste, or an offense or a crime committed against the sovereign of a state, adding that harming Philippine-Thai relations is punishable by imprisonment in Thailand.

“The Office of the President expresses its indignation over this cheap political stunt aimed at embarrassing PRRD, thereby humiliating our country which he represents, before the global audience,” the Palace spokesman said.

“The political enemies of the President appear to have thrown decency to the garbage bin even as they parade themselves as a rambunctious minority in our country,” he added.

Actual headline about 5G technology

A digital copy of Bangkok Post’s Oct. 21, 2019 newspaper shows that the news story headlined “Suvit calls for Thailand to embrace 5G fast, or lag behind rivals” was placed on the part of the front page where the alleged story about Duterte appeared.

Duterte arrived in the Thai capital Friday evening to attend the 35th ASEAN Summit.

Known as a casual dresser, Duterte has a history of turning up to international and major events in relaxed attire.

Duterte says he hates socks and claims he owns no suits and does not like formal wear because the clothes irritate his skin.

He chews gum in public, even when meeting world leaders such as Chinese President Xi Jinping, which he says is meant to ease pain from a spinal condition. — with a report AFP