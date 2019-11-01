EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Duterte, who is scheduled to leave for Thailand this afternoon, has ordered agencies to assist communities affected by the earthquake, the third major temblor to rock Mindanao in October.
King Rodriguez/Presidential Photo
Duterte flies to Thailand for Asean summit
Alexis Romero, Edith Regalado (The Philippine Star) - November 1, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA,Philippines — Despite the magnitude 6.5 earthquake that jolted parts of Mindanao yesterday, President Duterte is pushing through with his trip to Thailand to attend the 35th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.

Duterte, who is scheduled to leave for Thailand this afternoon, has ordered agencies to assist communities affected by the earthquake, the third major temblor to rock Mindanao in October.

“The President has ordered the national government, through its pertinent bureaus and agencies, to render immediate assistance in whatever form required under the premises,” presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a statement yesterday.

“In this connection, the President shall push through with his trip to Bangkok, Thailand to participate in the 35th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits,” he added.

Panelo said the President was “conscientiously” monitoring the situation in quake-hit areas from his residence in Davao City.

“The President, however, deems it appropriate to refrain from personally inspecting the disaster-stricken areas and directing actions in response to the catastrophe as there are already ongoing operations by the responsible local government units, and they have so far effectively responded to the current critical situation,” he added.

Duterte has named Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea as officer-in-charge of the executive branch while he is in Thailand until Nov. 4.

Meanwhile, a source said there are no scheduled bilateral meetings yet between Duterte and any of the leaders attending the ASEAN Bangkok summit.

“So far, nothing has been firmed up yet as far as bilateral meetings are concerned. The President’s schedule for the summit is so tight that is why things are still being worked out,” a source told The STAR Wednesday night.

There have reportedly been several requests from other ASEAN leaders for bilateral talks with the President but his tight schedule for various summit events was making it difficult to arrange one.

Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Junever Mahilum-West said that apart from the ASEAN Plenary Summit, there are several other summits where Philippine participation is expected. These include the ASEAN Plus Three Summit and the East Asia Summit, where leaders are expected to share their views regarding regional and international issues.

ASEAN will also have one-on-one summits with China, India, the United Nations, the United States and Japan.

ASEAN RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Explainer: Why Mindanao is experiencing consecutive powerful quakes
By Rosette Adel | 10 hours ago
At least three powerful earthquakes hit Mindanao region in the span of two weeks, with the latest recorded Thursday.
Headlines
Kidapawan hotel collapses after magnitude 6.5 quake
By Franco Luna | 13 hours ago
A hotel in Kidapawan City collapsed following the destructive shaking caused by the 6.5 magnitude quake.
Headlines
Carpio on Robredo leading 'drug war': Duterte could not solve it in 6 months either
By Kristine Joy Patag | 10 hours ago
“It doesn’t compute when the president says: ‘OK, I’ll give you six months to do it.’ Because...
Headlines
Carpio: Poll protest will be tougher for Robredo after change in PET composition
By Kristine Joy Patag | 14 hours ago
Retired Justice Antonio Carpio said the poll protest would be “more difficult” for Vice President Robredo.
Headlines
Why the SC junked Falcis' plea for same-sex marriage
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
Here are the reasons why the SC rejected Falcis’ petition for same-sex marriage, for now
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
‘Angat can withstand strong quake
By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 1 hour ago
Angat Dam has already been retrofitted to withstand a strong earthquake, officials said yesterday.
Headlines
1 hour ago
Another big quake rocks Mindanao
By Jaime Laude | 1 hour ago
Another powerful earthquake rocked Mindanao yesterday, affecting President Duterte’s home city of Davao, killing at...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Duterte safe in Davao, but house suffers cracks
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
President Duterte and his family were safe after a magnitude 6.5 earthquake rocked Cotabato and neighboring areas, including...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Prices of Noche Buena products going up
By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Prices of Noche Buena items are going up, but the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is tempering the increases by issuing...
Headlines
1 hour ago
‘Kalye Impiyerno’ residents want to change name
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
It’s not hell on Earth, contrary to the bad rep, and residents want a name change.
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with