Philippine Coast Guard
US Coast Guard ship in Palawan for joint maritime drills
(Philstar.com) - October 16, 2019 - 2:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — A US Coast Guard vessel has arrived in Palawan to participate in the joint maritime training among the Philippine Navy, US Navy and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.

The Philippine, US and Japanese navies earlier launched maritime training activity "Sama Sama" to promote regional security cooperation, strengthen maritime partnerships and enhance inter-operability.

USCGC Stratton (WMSL-752) is the second cutter of the US Coast Guard to visit the country.

In May, USCGC Bertholf visited Manila after conducting joint search and rescue exercises with the Philippine Coast Guard.

RELATED: US coast guard cutter in Manila for first visit in 7 years

According to PCG spokesperson Armand Balilo, US Coast Guard commandant Karl Schultz will also arrive in Manila next week, where he will be visiting the PCG and National Coast Watch Center.

On Tuesday, the PCG Special Operations Force also launched the five-day Kamandag Exercise with the US Marines.

"The exercise aims to promote multinational military interoperability, readiness and capabilities and to strengthen international partnerships for immediate response to crises throughout the Indo-Pacific Region, increasing counter terrorism, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief capabilities through military exchanges," Balilo said. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

JAPAN SELF-DEFENSE FORCE JOINT EXERCISES PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD PHILIPPINE NAVY US COAST GUARD
