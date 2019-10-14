EXPLAINERS
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Students of a Salugpongan school hold class in a church in Davao City.
Save Our Schools, Release
NYC: Schools closure should not compromise Lumad education
(Philstar.com) - October 14, 2019 - 8:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — The National Youth Commission called on various government agencies to ensure the right to education of indigenous peoples in Mindanao after the permanent closure of more than 50 Lumad schools.

Fifty-five schools operated by the Salugpongan Tatanu Igkanugon Community Learning Center Inc. were shut down by the Department of Education's Davao regional office over regulations and non-compliance with the agency’s requirements.

Lumad schools have been the target of allegations that they are being used as a training ground for rebels, a charge that organizers and supporters deny.

READ: Belgian NGO: ALCADEV funding for growing greens, not raising Reds

In a statement Monday, NYC urged DepEd to accommodate the displaced Lumad students in nearby public schools.

“Above all, the rights and welfare of the displaced children must be given prime importance in addressing this issue,” the commission said.

It also said that DepEd, in coordination with the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples, may tap Lumad para-educators to develop a “community-based and culturally sensitive curriculum that is both aligned with their cultural identity and with the national standards.”

NYC added that the Commission on Higher Education may provide access to scholarships to these parateachers to study teacher education and the Technical Education and Skills Development may come up with alternative technical-vocational training for out-of-school youth and assist in livelihood programs in the affected areas.

“More importantly, NYC views the need to preserve the Lumad culture with high regard and so we urge proper authorities to put up more learning institutions that align with the contexts of these IP communities,” the commission said.

RELATED: CHR: Education of Lumad students shouldn’t be compromised despite gov’t allegations

Save Our Schools Network, a group advocating children’s access to education, said the closure of Lumad schools is a “clear betrayal of Lumad’s hope for education.”

Last July, DepEd ordered the suspension of the operations of STICLCI schools based on a report by National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon alleging the schools teach “left-leaning” ideologies to students.

The 1987 Constitution recognized and promotes alternative learning systems in the country.

INDIGENOUS PEOPLES EDUCATION LUMAD SCHOOL NATIONAL YOUTH COMMISSION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Urban planner blames politics for inaction on 'catastrophic' traffic predicted 43 years ago
By Franco Luna | 9 hours ago
"... it's short term and opportunistic not long term and visionary."
Headlines
Chief Justice Bersamin: 'No regrets' in SC stint
By Kristine Joy Patag | 10 hours ago
Chief Justice Bersamin has been with the SC for over a decade and has spent his last year at the high court as chief mag...
Headlines
Robredo lawyers emphasize PET rules in new pleading
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
“Without any evidence, no matter how loud the cry of cheating may be, this election protest must be dismissed,”...
Headlines
Albayalde lost PNP personnel's confidence, Magalong says
By Artemio Dumlao | 5 hours ago
Police Gen. Oscar Albayalde, now on "non-duty" leave while waiting to retire from the Philippine National Police, stepped...
Headlines
Albayalde steps down as PNP chief amid 'ninja cops' issue
11 hours ago
General Oscar Albayalde stepped down as PNP chief as he battles allegations of coddling cops involved in drug recycling.
Headlines
Latest
2 hours ago
DOT: International tourist arrivals surpass 5-M mark
2 hours ago
The Department of Tourism reported that the international tourist arrivals in the Philippines breached the five-million mark...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Citing due process, court sends back securities case vs Rappler board
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
The court held that there was “undue haste” in the filing of criminal charges in the court and the accused’s...
Headlines
3 hours ago
Philippines begins mass vaccinations after polio returns
3 hours ago
Years of falling vaccination rates, made worse by the botched rollout of a dengue vaccine, culminated in an outbreak of the...
Headlines
3 hours ago
BSP says 'no more confusion' between P1 and P5 with new coins
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 hours ago
“Pretty soon, there will be no more confusion between the P1 and P5, which will have a wave design on its edge,”...
Headlines
4 hours ago
What is PET Rule 65 and why are Robredo's lawyers bringing it up?
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
"If upon examination of such ballots and proof, and after making reasonable allowances into account, the protestant or...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with