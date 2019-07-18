NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Students of a Salugpongan school hold class in a church in Davao City.
Save Our Schools release, File
CHR: Education of Lumad students shouldn’t be compromised despite gov’t allegations
(Philstar.com) - July 18, 2019 - 4:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — The allegation that the Lumad schools—whose operations were suspended by the Education department—are teaching students to rebel against the government needs substantial evidence and due process, the Commission on Human Rights said Thursday.

The Department of Education issued a suspension order against schools of the Salugpungan Ta’Tanu Igkanogon Community Learning Center. It based its order on a report by National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon alleging the schools teach “left-leaning” ideologies to students.

Jacqueline De Guia, CHR spokesperson, urged DepEd to reassess its decision and seek a dialogue with the Lumads.

“While we recognize the need to address security issues, the allegation that the said Lumad schools are training ground for ‘rebels’ still require substantial pieces of evidence and due process,” De Guia said, noting the use of blanket labels can endanger the safety of communities and make them vulnerable to attacks and harassment.

She also stressed the children’s right to education should not be compromised in the face of such assertions from the government.

“Suspension of the Lumad schools’ operations may fall short as a solution to a complex issue that requires a more comprehensive assessment other than from a security perspective. The challenge now for the government is to strike a balance in the face of equally important interests,” De Guia said.

She added: “Their struggle for the recognition of IP rights and recurring grievances must be addressed instead of shrinking avenues for their empowerment. Utmost consideration must always be given to the welfare of IPs who have already suffered numerous injustices in their pursuit of self-determination.”

Last January, President Rodrigo Duterte signed Republic Act 11188 or the Special Protection of Children in Situations of Armed Conflict law. This law aims to institutionalize protection and humanitarian assistance to children trapped in armed conflict areas.

DepEd: Students will be admitted in nearby schools

De Guia said the issue also brings into light the need for DepEd to assess if there are enough schools near Lumad communities.

“Government must contemplate long-term solutions to the realities being faced by Lumad children, who may actually be innocent but are targeted by rebel groups,” she said.

But DepEd assured that the students of these schools in Mindanao would be admitted in nearby public schools.

“Part of the order issued by our OIC director and part of our directive also is to ensure that the students be accommodated in all nearby DepEd schools,” Education Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan said.

Nepomuceno said the suspension of the operation of the Lumad schools is not yet the agency’s final decision as DepEd is still waiting for their compliance to the show cause order.

DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones said the department is “accountable and vulnerable if we don’t act on this very serious charge.”

Rights group Karapatan said the suspension order stemmed from the “same false, unverified and malicious reports." 

"Esperon's accusations are recycled lies by militarist hawks who have derided schools that genuinely catered to members of indigenous communities by being pioneers in developing a curriculum that is truly appropriate and responsive to the needs of the community," Palabay said.

COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION LUMAD SCHOOLS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Coast Guard's most modern ship to patrol West Philippine Sea, Benham Rise
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 8 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard's newest, biggest and most modern vessel will be used to patrol the West Philippine Sea and Benham...
Headlines
PET junks Robredo's 'premature' plea to immediately resolve poll protest
By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
The tribunal held that Robredo’s Urgent Motion to Immediately Resolve all Pending Incidents involving Marcos' poll protest...
Headlines
Invoking defense pact with US another 'sarcastic' remark from Duterte — Palace
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 5 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte's latest remark on the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty remains to be sarcasm, Malacañang said...
Headlines
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for July 18
23 hours ago
Some classes will remain suspended on July 18, Thursday due to the continuous rains brought by Tropical Storm “Fal...
Headlines
China can’t ignore multilateral resistance — US
By Pia Lee-Brago | 18 hours ago
“Multilateral resistance” from the United States and its allies against China’s militarization in the South...
Headlines
Latest
16 minutes ago
How long were Duterte’s SONA through the years
By Rosette Adel | 16 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte is set to deliver his fourth State of the Nation Address on Monday, July 22.
Headlines
41 minutes ago
'Falcon' exits PAR, new tropical depression brewing
41 minutes ago
Tropical Storm Falcon (international name: Danas) has left the Philippine area of responsibility Thursday afternoon.
Headlines
1 hour ago
2 Filipinos swept to sea, missing in Thailand
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 hour ago
Two Filipino tourists have gone missing after reportedly being swept into the sea by high waves in Phuket, Thailand.
Headlines
1 hour ago
Government urged to address slowed GDP growth, declining competitiveness
By James Relativo | 1 hour ago
Days before President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his fourth State of the Nation Address, experts pointed out a number economic...
Headlines
2 hours ago
US pledges new P235M aid for Marawi
2 hours ago
The US government, through USAID, provided an additional P234 million worth of humanitarian aid for Marawi City.
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with