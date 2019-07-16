NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
David Stilwell, US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, was in Manila for the 8th Philippines-United States bilateral strategic discussion from July 15 to 16.
US Department of State/Released
US: Philippines well-positioned to ensure South China Sea code consistent with international law
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - July 16, 2019 - 4:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is in a position to ensure that the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC) will be consistent with international law, a US State Department official said.

The member-states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, along with China, are currently working on the draft code.

Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell said the Philippines is "well-positioned" to do so.

Manila should also make sure that the code will protect the "freedom of navigation and overflight and other lawful uses of the sea for all countries, as well as rights of claimant states to pursue security development arrangements with partners of their choosing."

Stilwell said this in a press statement after concluding the bilateral strategic dialogue in Manila.

In a joint statement released after the dialogue, the Philippines and the US reaffirmed their commitment to upholding freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea, part of which is the West Philippine Sea.

The two countries also stressed the importance of peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

"Both sides also emphasized the importance of concluding an effective and substantive Code of Conduct that would not prejudice the rights under international law of both claimant states and non-claimant states in the SCS," the statement read.

China has been claiming indisputable sovereignty over the South China Sea, which an UNCLOS-backed arbitral tribunal had invalidated in its July 2016 landmark ruling.

Despite the Philippines' arbitral victory three years ago, the Duterte administration has shelved the ruling in seeking stronger ties with China.

Duterte has been declaring that he does not want to go to war with China over the South China Sea or West Philippine Sea arbitral ruling.

The Philippines is now acting as country coordinator for ASEAN-China dialogue, where it leads the negotiations on drafting a COC on the South China Sea.

ASEAN SOUTH CHINA SEA UNITED STATES WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
More than 'ice': A look at Iceland's feats in world rankings and role at UN rights council
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
President Duterte said Iceland is mainly "just ice." But it's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to his misconceptions...
Headlines
Will the Philippines quit UN rights body?
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
Following the adoption of a resolution for a review of the Philippine government's drug war, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro...
Headlines
Signal No. 1 up in 3 areas as 'Falcon' moves west
10 hours ago
Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No.1 has been raised over Northern Isabela, Cagayan and Batanes, where winds of 30-60 kph...
Headlines
Philippines pullout from UNHRC is Duterte’s call – Palace
By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
It would be up to President Duterte to decide whether the Philippines should withdraw from the United Nations Human Rights...
Headlines
Philippines, US in talks to 'strengthen' Mutual Defense Treaty
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 5 hours ago
The Philippines and the United States are in talks to strengthen the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty.
Headlines
Latest
2 hours ago
CBCP calls on Catholics to help curb climate crisis
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines called on the faithful to help address environmental problems in the face...
Headlines
3 hours ago
US envoy Kim still focused on Philippines amid next mission to Indonesia
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 3 hours ago
US Ambassador Sung Kim said he remains focused on the relationship between Washington and Manila at the moment.
Headlines
4 hours ago
SC issues gag order vs SolGen, IBP in Kalikasan writ plea
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
The STAR reported that the high court, in an en banc session, issued a gag order for the two parties in the case.
Headlines
6 hours ago
Lumad schools suspended over 'recycled lies, unverified reports,' Karapatan says
6 hours ago
Human rights group Karapatan on Tuesday blamed National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. for the suspension order against...
Headlines
6 hours ago
‘Falcon’ seen to exit PAR on Friday
6 hours ago
Tropical Depression Falcon will dampen parts of the Philippines for the next three days before it leaves the Philippine area...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with