'Bikoy' no-show at preliminary investigation for estafa case

MANILA, Philippines (Update 2, 1:21 p.m.) — Peter Joemel Advincula, who claims to be “Bikoy,” nor his legal counsel did not attend the first preliminary investigation on the estafa complaint filed against him.

The case stemmed from businessman Arven Valmores who filed an estafa complaint against Advincula over an August 2018 beauty pageant in Albay which the respondent allegedly sponsored using the corporate name and logo of Valmores’ business—without his consent—for promotion.

Valmores, after the preliminary probe, told reporters that neither Advincula nor his lawyer did not attend to receive a copy of the complaint.

The businessman arrived at the DOJ with his lawyers, former Bureau of Corrections chief Benjamin delos Santos and former National Bureau of Investigation Deputy Director Ruel Lasala.

Delos Santos said that according to the prosecutor’s records, the copy of the complaint was duly received at Advincula’s last known address in Donsol, Sorsogon.

“If you follow the rules, within 15 days, he should submit his counter-affidavit, but he didn’t show up today,” the lawyer explained.

He added that if Advincula would not attend the proceeding on June 4, the prosecutor handling their complaint “would be forced” to submit it for resolution without the respondent’s counter-affidavit.

Valmores said in his complaint-affidavit that Advincula did not attend the pageant, leaving the production staff unpaid. He said he had to shell ought P304,422 to cover the expenses of the pageant.

He told reporters after the preliminary investigation that he talked with the production staff, who were initially left unpaid. They said they are willing to file their own complaints Advincula.

This is not the first estafa complaint filed against Advincula.

He earlier admitted to being jailed for estafa and was released—after his sentence was reduced—in 2016.

Advincula surrendered to the Philippine National Police last week.

Police General Oscar Albayalde, PNP chief, presented Advincula to the media Thursday morning, where the latter made an about-face on accusations he earlier threw at President Rodrigo Duterte and his allies.

Advincula, early May, stood by the “Ang Tototong Narcolist” video series where he linked the Dutertes to the narcotics trade. But three weeks later, at the PNP, he said the series were lies to bring down Duterte.

He also said that he asked to be given P500,000 for the production of the pageant which he would use to pay for the event.

Advincula left the police headquarters Saturday after he posted bail.