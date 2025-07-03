Lee Dong Wook, Lee Sung Kyung star in 'The Nice Guy'

Lee Dong-wook and Lee Sung-kyung in 'The Nice Guy'

MANILA, Philippines — Korean stars Lee Dong-wook and Lee Sung-kyung lead the cast of the upcoming Disney+ K-drama "The Nice Guy."

The titular character Park Seok-cheol, played by Dong-wook, is a member of a gangster family but dreams of becoming an author.

Testing his loyalties further is him reconnecting with first love Kang Mi-young (Sung-kyung), an aspiring singer with stage fright.

"Supporting each other on the road to achieving their dreams, will they be able to break through and find happiness or will they be forced to succumb to their fears and their past?" goes the show's synopsis.

"Reply 1988" and "Gangnam B-Side" actress Rye Hye-young and "Alchemy of Souls" actress Oh Na-ra round out the main cast as Seok-cheol's sisters.

Song Hae-sung directs the 14-episode series on a script by Kim Woon-kyung and Kim Hyo-seok.

Dong-wook is best known for starring in "Goblin," "Tale of the Nine Tailed," "A Shop for Killers," "My Girl," and most recently, "The Divorce Insurance."

Sung-kyung played the titular character in "Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo," which led to roles in "Dr. Romantic," "About Time," "Call It Love," and "Shooting Stars."

"The Nice Guy" streams on Disney+ beginning July 18.

