Park Hyung Sik, Seo In Guk, Don Lee star in zodiac K-drama 'Twelve'

MANILA, Philippines — Action star Ma Dong-seok and "Strong Girl Bong-soon" star Park Hyung-sik lead a stellar cast for the upcoming Disney+ K-drama "Twelve", which is inspired by the creatures of the zodiac.

"Twelve" gets its name from the dozen ancient zodiac guardians tasked with fighting evil spirits to save the human race, sealing away such forces after a monumental sacrifice that left the remaining guardians working odd jobs to protect humanity.

"When evil once again begins to rise, the 'Twelve' will be brought together under Tae-san's leadership to save modern day Seoul and the Korean peninsula from being consumed by darkness," the show's synopsis goes.

Dong-seok, popularly known as Don Lee, portrays Tae-san — leader of the Twelve and the guardian for the tiger.

Lee is best known for starring in "Train to Busan", "Eternals" (which shares a similar premise to "Twelve") and "The Roundup" movies. This is his first series since 2016's "Squad 38" with Seo In-guk and Girls Generation's Sooyoung.

In-guk also stars in "Twelve" as Won-seung, the guardian for the monkey and who aspires to be leader after Tae-san.

Related: Shin Mina, Ju Ji Hoon lead cast of 'The Remarried Empress'

His "Reply 1997" co-star Sung Dong-il — who's appeared in "Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth" and My Girlfriend is a Gumiho" — plays Ma-rok, the guardians' manager.

Hyung-sik plays the antagonistic evil spirit O-gwi, his latest role after portrayals in "Our Blooming Youth", "Buried Hearts", "Doctor Slump", "The Heirs", "Soundtrack #1", "Happiness" and "Juror 8."

"Queen of Tears", "Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area" and "The Divorce Insurance" actress Lee Joo-bin plays Mir, the guardian for the dragon. She previously starred with Lee in "The Roundup: Punishment".

Her "Tarot" co-star Ko Kyu-pil plays Don-yi, the guardian for the snake. He starred with Lee in "The Roundup: No Way Out" and "Squad 38." Kyu-pil also appeared in "Crash Landing On You" and "Vagabond".

Singer and "Hotel del Luna" actress Mina plays Kang-ji, the guardian for the dog. Rounding out the cast are Sung Yoo-bin, Ahn Ji-hye and Regina Lei.

Kang Dae-kyu and Han Yun-seon direct the series on a script by Lee and Kim Bong-han. It is currently set for an August 23 premiere.

RELATED: Park Bo Young, Kim Sung Cheol star in 'Oldboy' co-writer's streaming show debut