Korean Wave

Shin Mina, Ju Ji Hoon lead cast of 'The Remarried Empress'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 19, 2025 | 12:57pm
Shin Mina, Ju Ji Hoon lead cast of 'The Remarried Empress'
The cast of "The Remarried Empress"
Disney+ / released

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actors Shin Min-a and Ju Ji-hoon lead the cast of the live-action series adaptation of Korean web novel and webtoon series "The Remarried Empress."

The romantic fantasy series follows an empress named Navier whose husband shocks her upon returning home with his mistress and demands a divorce.

"Unwilling to let the Emperor ruin her life, Navier grants his request but, in return, asks to marry a rival prince of the Western Kingdom — igniting a tale of political intrigue, romance, and a fight to reclaim her stolen power," the show's synopsis goes.

Min-a will portray the titular empress while Ji-hoon will play Emperor Sovieshu of the Eastern Empire.

Joining them are "While You Were Sleeping" actor Lee Jong-suk as the rival prince Heinrey with a hidden secret and Lee Se-young as Rashta, the former runaway slave-turned-concubine of the emperor who has eyes on Navier's throne.

"The Uncanny Counter" writers Yeo Ji-na and Hyung Choong-yeol will adapt the series for streaming while Cho Su-won directs, reuniting him with Jong-suk who appeared in "Pinocchio."

RELATED: ‘Trauma Code’ star Ju Ji Hoon to meet Philippine fans for 1st time

Min-a started out as a model before trying out acting, making her series debut in "Beautiful Days" and film debut in "Volcano High."

She is best known for starring in the 2010 run of "My Girlfriend is a Gumiho," the hit show "Hometown-Cha-Cha-Cha," "Diva," "Our Blues," "Our Season," "No Gain No Love," and most recently "Karma."

Ji-hoon rose to fame with his portrayal of the prince set in fictional monarchal Korea in the 2006 drama "Princess Hours."

He followed it up with a string of successful dramas and movies including "Lightshop Keeper," "Kingdom," and "The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call" which won him Best Actor at the most recent Baeksang Arts Awards.

The actor is set for his very first fan meeting in the Philippines this August. — with reports from Kathleen Llemit.

RELATED: Park Bo Young, Kim Sung Cheol star in 'Oldboy' co-writer's streaming show debut

JU JI-HOON

K-DRAMA

K-DRAMAS

KDRAMA

SHIN MIN AH
