Korean Wave

BTS Jin's July 12 Osaka concert to be broadcast in cinemas

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 28, 2025 | 11:38am
BTS Jin's July 12 Osaka concert to be broadcast in cinemas
BTS member Jin for Gucci
Gucci via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — An Osaka concert of BTS member Jin's "RunSeokjin Ep." Tour will be broadcasted in cinemas across 10 Asian regions including the Philippines.

"RunSeokjin Ep." is Jin's first-ever solo global concert tour, promoting his first two extended plays "Happy" and "Echo," the latter released last month.

The tour will begin with two nights in Goyang, South Korea then two nights in Chiba, Japan the following weekend.

Jin will then head to another Japanese city, Osaka, for concerts on July 12 and 13, the former to be broadcast as a "live viewing" in cinemas.

The broadcast of Jin's first Osaka show taking place in the Kyocera Dome is part of the four-day Hybe Cine Fest in Asia, and will be broadcast in Japan, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand.

Trafalgar Releasing is handling the broadcast distribution in all countries except Japan which will be handled by AVEX.

All members of BTS have now completed their mandatory military service and are preparing for an official comeback, which reports say will be in March 2026.

