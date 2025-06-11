Park Bo Young, Kim Sung Cheol star in 'Oldboy' co-writer's streaming show debut

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actors Park Bo-young and Kim Sung-cheol lead the cast of the upcoming crime thriller series "Gold Land" on streaming platform Disney+.

The series will be written by Hwang Jo-yoon, best known for co-writing the movies "Oldboy" and "Memoir of a Murderer", in what will be his streaming series debut.

"Kim Hee-ju, a girl from a sleepy backwater town, accidentally comes into possession of gold bars from a smuggling organization," goes the show's synopsis.

"Suddenly finding herself in a van full of gold and on the run from some of Korea's most dangerous men, Heeju hurtles towards the one place she swore she'd never return."

Bo-young will portray Hee-ju while Sung-cheol will play Jang Wook or Woggy, a member of the criminal organization chasing Hee-ju and someone from her old neighborhood.

Also joining the cast are "Moving" actor Kim Hee-won, former "Running Man" cast member Lee Kwang-soo, Lee Hyun-wook, and Moon Jeong-hee.

Helming the project is Kim Sung-hoon whose past projects include "My Little Hero", "Rampant", "Confidential Assignment", and his series debut "Chief Detective 1958".

"Confidential Assignment" starred Hyun Bin and Lee Dong-hwi, who later appeared in separate Sung-hoon works: Dong-hwi in "Chief Detective 1958" and Hyun Bin in "Rampant", which was written by Jo-yoon.

Bo-young is best known for starring as the titular character in "Strong Girl Bong-soon", appearing opposite Park Seo-joon in "Concrete Utopia", and most recently starring in "Light Shop".

Sung-cheol replaced Yoo Ah-in for the second season of "Hellbound" and also starred in "Our Beloved Summer", "No Way Out: The Roulette", "Do You Like Brahms?" and "The Wind Blows".

