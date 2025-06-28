^

Korean Wave

'Itaewon Class' creator Gwang Jin visting Manila this July

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 28, 2025 | 12:05pm
Gwang Jin will share insights into his creative journey — from writing the original ‘Itaewon Class’ webtoon to seeing it adapted into a global hit K-drama known for its powerful messages of perseverance, inclusivity and ambition.

MANILA, Philippines — Cartoonist-filmmaker Gwang Jin, creator of the popular "Itaewon Class" webtoon, is heading to Manila this July for a series of events.

The Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines (KCC) is hosting Gwang Jin for its "Meet the Mentor" series next month.

From July 4 to 6, Gwang Jin will be going around Metro Manila to talk about how he created "Itaewon Class" and oversaw its adaptation to a television series starring Park Seo-joon, Kim Da-mi, Yoo Jae-myung and Kwon Nara.

The KCC's "Meet the Mentor" events will be in the De La Salle - College of Saint Benilde on July 4 about sketching beginnings, the Metropolitan Museum of Manila (The M) in Bonifacio Global City on July 5, and the 2025 Philippine International Comics Festival (PICOF) in SM Megamall on July 6.

The M event will involve a plot lines and panels drawing workshop while the KCC's exhibitor debut in PICOF, which will have an interactive space featuring Korean webtoons, will see Gwang Jin handling an Ink and Industries master class.

Apart from "Itaweon Class," Gwang Jin also directed and wrote the 2022 anime film "Kabeuliolle." That same year "Roppongi Class," a Japanese adaptation of "Itaewon Class," was released.

RELATED: ‘Trauma Code’ star Ju Ji Hoon to meet Philippine fans for 1st time 

