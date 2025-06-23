BTS’ Suga donates 5 billion won to build autism treatment center

BTS rapper and member Suga as seen in a photo he posted on Instagram in January 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Fresh from completing his mandatory military training, BTS member Suga has reportedly donated 5 billion won (around P207 million) for the construction of an autism treatment center in South Korea.

A representative from Yonsei Severance Hospital in Seoul confirmed the donation.

According to a report on Korean entertainment site Soompi, the facility will be named the Min Yoon-gi Treatment Center, after Suga’s real name, and will focus on treating children and adolescents with autism spectrum disorder.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the center was held earlier today. The report said the facility will offer language, psychological, and behavioral therapies to support children and teens on the spectrum.

