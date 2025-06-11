â€˜Trauma Codeâ€™ star Ju Ji Hoon to meet Philippine fans for 1st time

^

‘Trauma Code’ star Ju Ji Hoon to meet Philippine fans for 1st time

June 11, 2025 | 1:09pm
MANILA, Philippines — Our favorite combat genius trauma surgeon Dr. Baek is consulting with his Philippine fans soon with his very first fan meeting in the country. 

Ju Ji-hoon, the 2025 Baeksang Best Actor awardee, will be bringing his “Juniverse” Asian Fan Meeting Tour to Manila on August 2 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City. 

Wilbros Live announced the news on social media earlier today. 

Tickets to “Juniverse” will start selling on June 21 at 12 p.m.  on SM Tickets and SM Tickets outlets. 

Ji-hoon rose to fame with his portrayal of the prince set in fictional monarchal Korea in the 2006 drama “Princess Hours.” He followed it up with a string of successful dramas and movies, such as the “Along With The Gods” films, “Lightshop Keeper,” and “Kingdom.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

RELATED: Ju Ji Hoon supremacy: K-dramas ‘Lightshop Keeper,’ ‘Trauma Code’ hit among viewers

