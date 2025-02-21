Watch: Park Eun Bin in 'Hyper Knife' teaser trailer

Park Eun-bin and Sul Kyung-gu star in the upcoming medical thriller "Hyper Knife"

MANILA, Philippines — Streaming platform Disney+ released the teaser trailer for medical thriller "Hyper Knife" starring Park Eun-bin and Sul Kyung-gu.

Eun-bin plays visionary neurosurgeon Jung Seok who is tortured by her need for perfection, leading to her losing medical license.

The teaser begins with scattered, burnt photos on the grass of Seok with her former mentor Kyung-gu's Choi Deok-hee, a fellow neurosurgeon.

Clips of Seok begging Deok-hee to teach her are followed by praises of the former being a university's top neurosurgery resident, though someone points out "there's something off about her."

Quick cuts of the two lead characters performing surgeries transition to Deok-hee denouncing Seok and vowing she won't be allowed in an operating room ever again.

Unwilling to let go of what made her great, Seok continues perfoming back-alley operations until Deok-hee comes seeking help.

Also in the cast of the show that begins streaming on March 19 are Yoon Chan-young as Seok's assistant Seo Yeong-ju and Park Byung-eun as anesthesiologist Han Hyeon-ho.

RELATED: Park Hyung Sik stars in political revenge drama 'Buried Hearts'