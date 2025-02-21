^

Korean Wave

Watch: Park Eun Bin in 'Hyper Knife' teaser trailer

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 21, 2025 | 7:38pm
Watch: Park Eun Bin in 'Hyper Knife' teaser trailer
Park Eun-bin and Sul Kyung-gu star in the upcoming medical thriller "Hyper Knife"
Disney+ / released

MANILA, Philippines — Streaming platform Disney+ released the teaser trailer for medical thriller "Hyper Knife" starring Park Eun-bin and Sul Kyung-gu.

Eun-bin plays visionary neurosurgeon Jung Seok who is tortured by her need for perfection, leading to her losing medical license.

The teaser begins with scattered, burnt photos on the grass of Seok with her former mentor Kyung-gu's Choi Deok-hee, a fellow neurosurgeon.

Clips of Seok begging Deok-hee to teach her are followed by praises of the former being a university's top neurosurgery resident, though someone points out "there's something off about her."

Quick cuts of the two lead characters performing surgeries transition to Deok-hee denouncing Seok and vowing she won't be allowed in an operating room ever again.

Unwilling to let go of what made her great, Seok continues perfoming back-alley operations until Deok-hee comes seeking help.

Also in the cast of the show that begins streaming on March 19 are Yoon Chan-young as Seok's assistant Seo Yeong-ju and Park Byung-eun as anesthesiologist Han Hyeon-ho.

RELATED: Park Hyung Sik stars in political revenge drama 'Buried Hearts'

DISNEY

K-DRAMA

K-DRAMAS

KDRAMA

PARK EUN BIN
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Park Hyung Sik stars in political revenge drama 'Buried Hearts'
13 days ago

Park Hyung Sik stars in political revenge drama 'Buried Hearts'

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 days ago
Actor-singer Park Hyung-sik leads the cast of the upcoming political revenge drama "Buried Hearts" on Disney+.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Ju Ji Hoon supremacy: K-dramas &lsquo;Lightshop Keeper,&rsquo; &lsquo;Trauma Code&rsquo; hit among viewers
14 days ago

Ju Ji Hoon supremacy: K-dramas ‘Lightshop Keeper,’ ‘Trauma Code’ hit among viewers

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 14 days ago
The actor manages to distinctly portray two characters in two series that were released that just weeks apart. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
K-pop group NewJeans reveals new name
14 days ago

K-pop group NewJeans reveals new name

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 14 days ago
The embattled K-pop girl group NewJeans has a new name and is planning to release new music in an upcoming festival in Hong...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Sandara Park honors Barbie Hsu: &lsquo;I got influenced by you&rsquo;
14 days ago

Sandara Park honors Barbie Hsu: ‘I got influenced by you’

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 14 days ago
Sandara or Dara Park of the K-pop group 2NE1 said that she was influenced by the late Taiwanese star Barbie Hsu. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
Blackpink's Jisoo includes Manila in 1st solo fan meet Asia tour
February 6, 2025 - 10:44am

Blackpink's Jisoo includes Manila in 1st solo fan meet Asia tour

By Kristofer Purnell | February 6, 2025 - 10:44am
Korean singer Jisoo of the girl group Blackpink will embark on her first solo fan meet tour in Asia this year, with Manila...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS' J-Hope's Manila concert ticket details out
February 5, 2025 - 4:12pm

BTS' J-Hope's Manila concert ticket details out

By Kristofer Purnell | February 5, 2025 - 4:12pm
Ticketing details for the Manila leg of Korean singer J-Hope's first-ever solo world tour are now available,...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with