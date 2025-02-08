^

Korean Wave

Park Hyung Sik stars in political revenge drama 'Buried Hearts'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 8, 2025 | 4:04pm
Park Hyung Sik stars in political revenge drama 'Buried Hearts'
Park Hyung-sik as Seo Dong-ju in 'Buried Hearts'
Disney+

MANILA, Philippines — Actor-singer Park Hyung-sik leads the cast of the upcoming political revenge drama "Buried Hearts" on Disney+.

A synopsis for the series says a multinational is being investigated following a controversial energy project, with accusations of mismanagement, embezzlement, corruption, and billions of government funding gone missing.

"Seeing the investigation as an opportunity to advance his career and one day take control of the company, morally ambiguous executive Seo Dong-ju (Hyung-sik) begins bribing, blackmailing, and employing other illicit means to save the multinational and establish himself as an irreplaceable part of the company."

Joining Hyung-sik are "Kingdom" and "Snowdrop" star Huh Joon-ho as the manipulative professor and powerbroker Yeom Jang-seon, Hong Hwa-yeon as Yeo Eun-nam, and "Vigilante" actor Lee Hae-young as Huh Il-do.

The project by director Jin Chang-kyoo and writer Lee Myeong-hee reunites Joon-ho and Hae-young who starred together in the Netflix series "Bloodhounds."

Hyung-sik is best known for his work in "Our Blooming Youth," "Doctor Slump," "Strong Girl Bong-soon," "Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth," "Soundtrack #1," "Suits," "Happiness," "The Heirs," and the film "Juror 8" based on "12 Angry Men."

"Buried Hearts" streams on Disney+ beginning February 21.

RELATED: IU-Park Bogum drama announces release date

DISNEY

K-DRAMA

K-DRAMAS

KDRAMA

PARK HYUNG-SIK

PARK HYUNGSIK
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
BTS' J-Hope's Manila concert ticket details out
3 days ago

BTS' J-Hope's Manila concert ticket details out

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Ticketing details for the Manila leg of Korean singer J-Hope's first-ever solo world tour are now available,...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Sandara Park returns to the Philippines to host new talent show
12 days ago

Sandara Park returns to the Philippines to host new talent show

By Jan Milo Severo | 12 days ago
K-pop star Sandara Park returned to the Philippines to host TV5's new talent show "Be the Next: 9 Dreamers."
Korean Wave
fbtw
Former P-pop member JL to debut as K-pop idol&nbsp;
14 days ago

Former P-pop member JL to debut as K-pop idol 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 14 days ago
JL Gaspar is the latest Filipino who will debut in South Korea as a K-pop idol after surviving the Korean talent reality show...
Korean Wave
fbtw
IU-Park Bogum drama announces release date&nbsp;
14 days ago

IU-Park Bogum drama announces release date 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 14 days ago
IU and Park Bogum get cozy amid a vibrant canola field, holding hands in their uniforms and tracksuit, with glimpses of tearjerker...
Korean Wave
fbtw
&lsquo;Squid Game 2&rsquo; on track to break viewing records
January 23, 2025 - 12:02pm

‘Squid Game 2’ on track to break viewing records

By Kathleen A. Llemit | January 23, 2025 - 12:02pm
The second season of the survival Korean series “Squid Game” is following closely on the top of the charts with...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Stray Kids' Bang Chan joins Fendi as brand ambassador
January 18, 2025 - 10:44am

Stray Kids' Bang Chan joins Fendi as brand ambassador

By Kristofer Purnell | January 18, 2025 - 10:44am
Bang Chan, leader of K-pop boy band Stray Kids, is the newest brand ambassador of Italian luxury fashion house Fendi.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with