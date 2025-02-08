Park Hyung Sik stars in political revenge drama 'Buried Hearts'

MANILA, Philippines — Actor-singer Park Hyung-sik leads the cast of the upcoming political revenge drama "Buried Hearts" on Disney+.

A synopsis for the series says a multinational is being investigated following a controversial energy project, with accusations of mismanagement, embezzlement, corruption, and billions of government funding gone missing.

"Seeing the investigation as an opportunity to advance his career and one day take control of the company, morally ambiguous executive Seo Dong-ju (Hyung-sik) begins bribing, blackmailing, and employing other illicit means to save the multinational and establish himself as an irreplaceable part of the company."

Joining Hyung-sik are "Kingdom" and "Snowdrop" star Huh Joon-ho as the manipulative professor and powerbroker Yeom Jang-seon, Hong Hwa-yeon as Yeo Eun-nam, and "Vigilante" actor Lee Hae-young as Huh Il-do.

The project by director Jin Chang-kyoo and writer Lee Myeong-hee reunites Joon-ho and Hae-young who starred together in the Netflix series "Bloodhounds."

Hyung-sik is best known for his work in "Our Blooming Youth," "Doctor Slump," "Strong Girl Bong-soon," "Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth," "Soundtrack #1," "Suits," "Happiness," "The Heirs," and the film "Juror 8" based on "12 Angry Men."

"Buried Hearts" streams on Disney+ beginning February 21.

