Kim Soo Hyun, Park Eun Bin shows highlight Disney+'s 2025 K-drama lineup

Kim Hye-soo in "Unmasked," John Cho in "Tempest," and Ji Chang-wook in "The Manipulated"

MANILA, Philippines — New series starring the likes of Kim Soo-hyun and Park Eun-bin highlight the Korean content slate of streaming platform Disney+ for 2025.

Last year saw Disney+ finding success in K-dramas like "The Tyrant" and "A Shop for Killers" as 2023's "Moving" and "The Worst of Evil" receive awards in 2024.

Also making an impact were shows like "Lightshop Keeper," "Gangnam B-Side," and "Red Swan," although the coming year is full of promise for Korean content.

Leading the charge is thriller show "Unmasked" about an investigative news team in turmoil starring Kim Hye-soo, Jung Sung-il, and Joo Jung-hyuk.

A synopsis for the series says the Trigger investigative news team has shunned advertisers and broke the biggest and most contentious news stories for years, until closure approaches after broadcasting an exceptionally controversial story.

"With time running out on their careers, the team is challenged to accomplish the impossible if they want to save their jobs – uncover the identity of an insider who's been leaking personal stories about the team and solve a 20-year-old cold case involving a famous actor who disappeared without a trace," the synopsis ends.

Eun-bin is joined by veteran actor Sul Kyung-gu in medical thriller "Hyper Knife," where the former plays a visionary neurosurgeon tortured by her need for perfection, leading to her losing medical license. Unwilling to let go of what made her great, Eun-bin's Seok continues perfoming back-alley operations until a former mentor comes seeking help.

Soo-hyun will make his Disney+ debut in "Knock-Off" opposite Jo Bo-ah where the former's character, Kim Sung-joon, turns to the world of counterfeits after losing his office job in the 1997 Asian financial crisis.

"Desperate to rebuild what he once had, Sung-joon finds himself drawn into the knock-off goods trade, quickly climbing up to the top of the counterfeit market scene," goes the show's synopsis.

Also making their Disney+ debut is Kim Da-mi in mystery show "Nine Puzzles" with Son Suk-ku about a criminal profiler with a tragic past thrown head-first into a serial killer's twisted game.

"Moving" star Ryu Seung-ryong will be joined by Yang Se-jong and Im Soo-jung in the '70s-set "Low Life," which follows an uncle and his nephew willing to do anything to make ends meet. The two are tasked with retrieving an ancient treasure but will have to fend up rival hunters from all around the country.

Likely, the most-anticipated show is the Korea-Hollywood crossover "Tempest" starring Jun Ji-hyun, John Cho, Spencer Garrett, Gang Dang-won, Michael Gaston, Christopher Gorham, Jacob Bertrand, and Alicia Hannah-Kim.

"Tempest" follows a highly accomplished diplomat and an international special agent in a race to uncover the truth behind an attack that threatens the future stability of the Korean peninsula.

Rowoon, Shin Ye-eun, Park Seo-ham, and Park Ji-hwan star in Disney+'s first period piece "The Murky Stream" set during the Joseon Dynasty.

Wrapping up the slate is action-drama "The Manipulated" led by Ji Chang-wook and EXO's D.O., about a man wrongfully imprisoned for a heinous crime who discovers the person responsible for his downfall.

