Kim Hye Soo, Jung Sung Il star in thriller series 'Unmasked'

MANILA, Philippines — Kim Hye-soo and Jung Sung-il lead the cast of the upcoming Korean thriller show "Unmasked" on Disney+ about an investigative news team in turmoil.

A synopsis for the series says the Trigger investigative news team has shunned advertisers and broke the biggest and most contentious news stories for years, until closure approaches after broadcasting an exceptionally controversial story.

"With time running out on their careers, the team is challenged to accomplish the impossible if they want to save their jobs – uncover the identity of an insider who's been leaking personal stories about the team and solve a 20-year-old cold case involving a famous actor who disappeared without a trace," the synopsis ends.

Hye-soo plays tenacious presenter Oh Soryong, while Sung-il plays rookier producer Han Do. Rounding up the main cast is Joo Jung-hyuk as contractor Kang Gi-ho.

"The Uncanny Counter" director Yoo Sun-dong helms the project on a script by Gi Ryang.

The veteran Hye-soo broke out as a young star in "Kambo" and most recently starred in "Smugglers," "Juvenile Justice," "Under the Queen's Umbrella," and "Hyena." Her other notable drama is "Signal."

Jung-il is best known for starring in "The Glory," while Jung-hyuk starred in shows like "Extraordinary Attorney Woo," "D.P.," and "Yumi's Cells.

Hye-soo and Jung-hyuk also made cameos in the popular medical drama "Dr. Romantic."

"Unmasked" begins streaming on January 15, the first of many Disney+ Korean shows arriving next year, which also include "Hyper Knife," starring Park Eun-bin; "Knock-off," starring Kim Soo-hyun and Jo Bo-ah; and "Nine Puzzles," starring Kim Da-mi and Son Suk-ku.

