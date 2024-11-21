^

Solid starts put Tabuena, Que in early Hong Kong Open mix

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 21, 2024 | 5:17pm
Solid starts put Tabuena, Que in early Hong Kong Open mix
Miguel Tabuena (left) and Angelo Que
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines — Miguel Tabuena rediscovered his rhythm just in time, delivering a late birdie to cap off a solid five-under-par 65 at the start of the Hong Kong Open at the Hong Kong Golf Club in Fanling on Thursday.

His effort placed him three strokes behind Thai standout Nitithorn Thippong, who set a blazing pace in the $2-million tournament of the International Series.

Fresh from a break after the Taifong Open in Taiwan, Tabuena started strong with a four-birdie streak from No. 1 of the par-70 course. However, his momentum slowed, as he reeled off 12 consecutive pars before closing with a birdie on the 17th for a 30-35 card.

Despite the lull, Tabuena, whose campaign is supported by ICTSI, remains firmly in the mix for the title in this event, which doubles as a leg of the International Series, offering a pathway to the LIV Golf League.

Angelo Que also positioned himself well with an impressive 66. The three-time Asian Tour winner surged on the front nine, carding three birdies in his last seven holes for a 31-35 round.

Que’s consistency shone through, hitting 10 fairways and 14 greens while needing only 29 putts. His scrambling skills were on display with crucial pars on Nos. 13, 14, 4, and 9, placing him in a tie for 13th with eight others.

Meanwhile, Justin Quiban struggled after a tough start on the back nine. Bogeys on Nos. 13 and 16, along with a double bogey on the 15th, hindered his round. He managed birdies on Nos. 2 and 10 against a bogey on the ninth to finish at one-over 71, tying for 94th.

Thippong dominated the day with a blistering eight-under 62, highlighted by five birdies on the front nine, an eagle on the 13th, and two more birdies. A lone bogey on the par-3 12th was the only blemish on an otherwise flawless round that included just 22 putts.

Close on his heels were Kevin Yuan, Ben Campbell, and Kazuki Higa, who all carded 63s to share second place. Four others, including Rashid Khan and Jaewoong Eom, posted 64s to sit two strokes behind.

Notable PGA Tour players also took to the course, with former Masters champion Patrick Reed joining Tabuena’s group at eighth after a last-hole bogey dropped him to 65.

Former US Open champion Justin Rose opened with a 69, while three-time PGA Tour winner Tom Kim faltered with a 73, leaving him tied with Quiban at 94th and at risk of missing the weekend cut.

Tabuena’s sharp driving and precise iron play early on set the tone for his round, creating birdie opportunities that he converted in the first four holes.

While his putter cooled off mid-round, his closing birdie on the 17th kept him in a share of eighth with Seungtaek Lee, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Scott Vincent, and Reed, keeping his title hopes alive heading into the next round.

