Korean star Kim Jisoo plays 1st father role in Filipino film 'Mujigae'

Korean star Kim Jisoo (second from left) with director Randolph Longjas, co-stars Alexa Ilacad, child star Ryrie Sophia and film producer Madonna Tarrayo at the press conference for 'Mujigae' held on September 19, 2024 in Quezon City

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor Kim Jisoo is portraying his first father role in his acting career via the Filipino film "Mujigae," starring Alexa Ilacad and introducing Ryrie Sophia.

The "Moonlovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo" star plays Park Ji-sung, the biological father of Mujigae (Ryrie).

"Mujigae," which means rainbow in Korean, is a family drama at its core, said director Randolph Longjas.

It tells the story of the titular child who finds herself orphaned and left in the care of her aunt Sunny (Alexa Ilacad), who is reluctant to take in her niece. Sunny has always been vocal about not having children, thus, she was hesitant to take on the adoptive parent role left to her by her deceased sister.

The Korean star said that it was his first father role in a career that mostly had him play the third wheel in most Korean romantic dramas, such as "Strong Woman Do Bong Soon" and "Scarlet Heart." The latter, in a way, showed him the adoptive parent to IU's Haesoo's daughter after she died at the end of the cult favorite 2016 time travel drama series.

Unitel Straight Shooters' Madonna Tarrayo said during the film's intimate presscon yesterday that they were lucky to tap Jisoo for the role, through the help of filmmaker and fellow Benilde professor Wanggo Gallaga.

"We were really searching for a Korean actor. I spoke to one of my co-teachers in Benilde, si Wanggo Gallaga, and he said there is a Korean actor in town. I watch a lot of K-dramas so I'm familiar. Wanggo gave me a number and that's where everything started. That's how everything unfolded," she said.

Tarrayo said it was convenient for them to tap Jisoo, who was already staying in the Philippines and appeared in GMA-7 shows, the recently concluded "Black Rider" and the ongoing afternoon drama "Abot Kamay na Pangarap."

"His management was very easy to talk to, very cooperative. So 'yun. Doon nagsimula ang lahat and everything else followed," she said.

Jisoo, meanwhile, said that he is currently learning to speak English and is looking for more opportunities in the country.

