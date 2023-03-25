^

Korean Wave

'Start-Up' star Nam Joo Hyuk begins military service

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
March 25, 2023 | 1:14pm
'Start-Up' star Nam Joo Hyuk begins military service
Nam Joo Hyuk
Nam Joo-hyuk via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Another Korean star has started his mandatory military training. "Start-Up" star Nam Joo-hyuk has began his enlistment to the South Korean military last March 20. 

His agency, SOOP, confirmed the news on Instagram, adding that the actor is currently receiving basic training. 

The agency appealed to the fans to refrain from sending letters and gifts by mail while the actor is in duty. They reasoned that a large number of letters and posts may not be delivered to the actor. Instead, they said to send anything addressed to the actor to the management and posted the address. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ?????? (@management_soop)

Apart from "Start-Up," Nam Joo-hyuk also starred in popular dramas "Twenty-Five, Twenty-One," "Weighlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo" and "The Bride of Habaek." 

RELATED: Nam Joo Hyuk experiences 'great pain' as agency takes legal action vs bullying rumors

KOREAN STAR

NAM JOO HYUK
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'Start-Up' star Nam Joo Hyuk begins military service
1 hour ago

'Start-Up' star Nam Joo Hyuk begins military service

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
"Start-Up" star Nam Joo-hyuk has began his enlistment to the South Korean military last March 20. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
WATCH: Jang Nara, Jang Hyuk reunite anew for spy family drama
2 days ago

WATCH: Jang Nara, Jang Hyuk reunite anew for spy family drama

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Their reunion series in nine years is touted to be a spy drama where the husband is an undercover agent while the wife's...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'The Glory' starring Song Hye Kyo is now 7th most popular non-English Netflix show
2 days ago

'The Glory' starring Song Hye Kyo is now 7th most popular non-English Netflix show

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Korean revenge thriller series "The Glory" starring Song Hye Kyo has risen to be the seventh most-watched non-English show...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Twice's Chaeyoung apologizes for wearing Swastika shirt
3 days ago

Twice's Chaeyoung apologizes for wearing Swastika shirt

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Twice's Chaeyoung apologized after posting on social media a photo of her wearing a shirt with a Swastika logo. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin taking legal action vs those spreading divorce rumors
4 days ago

Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin taking legal action vs those spreading divorce rumors

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Celebrity couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are considering to take legal action against a content creator who began rumors that...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung in 'Dr. Romantic 3' BTS video
4 days ago

Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung in 'Dr. Romantic 3' BTS video

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
A video of the behind-the-scenes of the script reading with the returning cast led by Han Suk-kyu, who plays the titular character,...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with