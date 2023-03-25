'Start-Up' star Nam Joo Hyuk begins military service

MANILA, Philippines — Another Korean star has started his mandatory military training. "Start-Up" star Nam Joo-hyuk has began his enlistment to the South Korean military last March 20.

His agency, SOOP, confirmed the news on Instagram, adding that the actor is currently receiving basic training.

The agency appealed to the fans to refrain from sending letters and gifts by mail while the actor is in duty. They reasoned that a large number of letters and posts may not be delivered to the actor. Instead, they said to send anything addressed to the actor to the management and posted the address.

Apart from "Start-Up," Nam Joo-hyuk also starred in popular dramas "Twenty-Five, Twenty-One," "Weighlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo" and "The Bride of Habaek."

RELATED: Nam Joo Hyuk experiences 'great pain' as agency takes legal action vs bullying rumors