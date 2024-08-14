'Burning Sun' event canceled after ex-BigBang member Seungri denies involvement

This picture taken on Feb. 27, 2019 shows Seungri, a member of popular K-pop boy group Big Bang, arriving for questioning over criminal allegations at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in Seoul. South Korean pop star Seungri on March 11 announced his retirement from show business amid mounting criminal allegations over his involvement in a sex-for-business favour deal.

MANILA, Philippines — Disgraced Korean artist Seungri, formerly of boy band BigBang, denied any involvement with an event named "Burning Sun," which was subsequently canceled.

K-pop fans went into an uproar after a poster for a "Burning Sun Surabaya" event in Indonesia at the end of August circulated online featuring Seungri's face.

It can be recalled that Seungri was involved in the "Burning Sun Scandal," named after the club of the same name where the artist was allegedly involved in drug use and prostitution, among other crimes.

Seungri denied the allegations and retired from the entertainment industry in March 2019, though some time later, he was jailed on embezzlement and gambling charges.

Following the circulation of the "Burning Sun Surabaya" poster, Seungri issued a statement of denial to Korean media outlet Ilgan Sports.

"The reports about the club are completely false. I'm perplexed that something that is not true has spread like this," Seungri said in Korean. "I don't even know where that place is, and I have no plans to appear as a guest."

Organizers Gentleman's Club eventually announced on social media the event's cancellation and issued an apology to the K-pop community.

The organizers claimed the poster and the event name were taken out of context so, because of the misunderstanding, they opted to cancel the event entirely.

Despite the apology, Seungri still plans to file legal action against the organizers as they used his photo and name without his permission.

"I have to take responsibility for and deal with issues, but stories that aren't true are coming out so indiscriminately, and each country is consuming and using me as they please," he added in Korean.

