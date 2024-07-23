Andrea Brillantes admits being 'delulu' over K-dramas, Kim Soo Hyun, Byeon Woo Seok

Andrea Brillantes dons a wedding gown at Kim Soo Hyun's Manila fan meet on June 29, 2024 held in Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City

MANILA, Philippines — Andrea Brillantes admitted that she gets attached to the Korean dramas (K-dramas) she watches.

She also shared that she is currently torn between two Korean actors who recently held their successful fan meetings in the country, Kim Soo-hyun and Byeon Woo-seok.

"Super fangirl po kasi ako. Mabilis po ako ma-attach... Ang hirap kaya na may dalawa kang crush," Andrea told reporters after her contract renewal with one of her endorsements, Dear Face, in Taguig held last week.

Andrea trended online after she was seen wearing a bridal dress to the fan meeting of Soo-hyun last June 29, the Korean superstar who recently starred in the wildly popular "Queen of Tears."

Her other crush, Byeon Woo-seok, also held his fan meeting in Manila last June 22. Woo-seok rose to popularity after starring in "Lovely Runner."

She was not able to catch Woo-seok in person, but she is hoping that she will catch him in his next fan meeting.

Andrea confessed that watching K-dramas is among her hobbies outside of showbiz, besides running her many businesses, listening to music and occasionally drawing.

She admitted that she does not do binge-watching or "all-nighters" whenever she watches K-dramas, with the exception of the highly addicting revenge drama "The Glory."

Andrea said she wanted to enjoy watching K-dramas in her own time, thus, she gets attached to those that she has watched.

"Kasi kapag nanonood ako, gusto ko po pinapatagal siya para matagal ko sila nakakasama. Hindi ko siya ino-all-nighter, depende lang kung gaano kaganda. Parang 'yung 'The Glory' lang yung in-all nighter ko, pero ngayon wala pa kasi ninanamnam ko pa e. Napaka-delulu 'ko talaga. Ninanamnam ko pa talaga 'yung 'Lovely Runner'... So, gusto ko pahabain. Ayoko nga matapos e," she said.

Andrea also revealed that she does not have a particular favorite because she actually has a category or folders for the dramas she watches.

"Meron akong part na, 'Eto for drama, eto for comedy, eto for dream roles ko.' Meron po akong kanya-kanyang folder para sa K-drama," she said.

The actress is taking her time to watch "Lovely Runner."

