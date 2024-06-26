EXO's D.O. adds second day for 'Bloom' fan concert in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — D.O. of the Korean boyband EXO has added a second day to the Manila stop of his "Bloom" Asia fan concert tour after tickets to his first show were sold out.

The second show will be on September 1, the day after the first show, in the Araneta Coliseum.

Tickets for the new show will begin selling on July 13 at noon via the TicketNet website and all TicketNet outlets nationwide.

Prices are as follows: VIP Seated for P13,000; Lower Box Premium for P11,000; Lower Box Regular for P9,000; Upper Box Premium for P5,000 and Upper Box Regular for P4,000.

All ticket holders will get two exclusive photocards, while a limited number of signed posters will be handed out — 60 in VIP Seated, 20 in Lower Box Premium, and 10 each in Lower Box Regular and Upper Box Premium.

VIP Seated ticket holders will also get IDs, a lanyard, a send-off session, and participation in a lucky draw for a signed polaroid.

EXO last visited the Philippines as a complete group back in 2018 for its "ElyXiOn" concert. D.O. was undergoing military service when EXO returned in 2019 for "EXplOration."

After debuting with the group over a decade ago, D.O. released his first extended play "Sympathy" in 2021 after being discharged from mandatory military service.

A month after releasing his second extended play "Expectation," D.O. confirmed all his solo activities would be handled by long-time manager Nam Kyung-soo under Company SooSoo. D.O.'s group activities with EXO are still being handled by SM Entertainment.

The artist also appeared in a number of films and shows like "100 Days My Prince," "Bad Prosecutor," "Pure Love," "My Annoying Brother," "Room No. 7," "Swing Kids," "It's Okay, That's Love" and "The Moon."

