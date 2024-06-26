^

Korean Wave

EXO's D.O. adds second day for 'Bloom' fan concert in Manila

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 26, 2024 | 4:06pm
EXO's D.O. adds second day for 'Bloom' fan concert in Manila
EXO's D.O.
EXO via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — D.O. of the Korean boyband EXO has added a second day to the Manila stop of his "Bloom" Asia fan concert tour after tickets to his first show were sold out.

The second show will be on September 1, the day after the first show, in the Araneta Coliseum.

Tickets for the new show will begin selling on July 13 at noon via the TicketNet website and all TicketNet outlets nationwide.

Prices are as follows: VIP Seated for P13,000; Lower Box Premium for P11,000; Lower Box Regular for P9,000; Upper Box Premium for P5,000 and Upper Box Regular for P4,000.

All ticket holders will get two exclusive photocards, while a limited number of signed posters will be handed out — 60 in VIP Seated, 20 in Lower Box Premium, and 10 each in Lower Box Regular and Upper Box Premium.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wilbros Live (@wilbroslive)

VIP Seated ticket holders will also get IDs, a lanyard, a send-off session, and participation in a lucky draw for a signed polaroid.

EXO last visited the Philippines as a complete group back in 2018 for its "ElyXiOn" concert. D.O. was undergoing military service when EXO returned in 2019 for "EXplOration."

After debuting with the group over a decade ago, D.O. released his first extended play "Sympathy" in 2021 after being discharged from mandatory military service. 

A month after releasing his second extended play "Expectation," D.O. confirmed all his solo activities would be handled by long-time manager Nam Kyung-soo under Company SooSoo. D.O.'s group activities with EXO are still being handled by SM Entertainment.

The artist also appeared in a number of films and shows like "100 Days My Prince," "Bad Prosecutor," "Pure Love," "My Annoying Brother," "Room No. 7," "Swing Kids," "It's Okay, That's Love" and "The Moon."

RELATED: Red Velvet sets first Manila fan concert this September

vuukle comment

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS

EXO

K-POP

KPOP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Blackpink's Lisa to release 1st single under new label
7 days ago

Blackpink's Lisa to release 1st single under new label

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Thai artist Lalisa Manobal, best known as Lisa of the Korean girl group Blackpink, is set to release her latest single "Rockstar"...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Blackpink's Ros&eacute; signs with The Black Label for solo activities
8 days ago

Blackpink's Rosé signs with The Black Label for solo activities

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Korean singer Rosé of the girl group Blackpink has signed a contract with The Black Label for future solo activities,...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Chavit Singson says 'Vagabond 2' to tap Filipino actors
12 days ago

Chavit Singson says 'Vagabond 2' to tap Filipino actors

By Jan Milo Severo | 12 days ago
Former Ilocos Sur Gov. Luis "Chavit" Singson gave an update on the reported new season of Korean series "Vagabond." ...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Army to ARMY: BTS mania hits Seoul with Jin 'huggathon'
12 days ago

Army to ARMY: BTS mania hits Seoul with Jin 'huggathon'

By Hieun Shin | 12 days ago
For BTS ARMY members, the timing of Jin's discharge from South Korean military service couldn't have been more fortuitou...
Korean Wave
fbtw
NCT 127's Doyoung set to hold solo concert in Manila: Ticket details
13 days ago

NCT 127's Doyoung set to hold solo concert in Manila: Ticket details

By Jan Milo Severo | 13 days ago
NCT 127 member Doyoung is set to hold his solo concert in Manila on September 4 in Araneta Coliseum.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Siwan latest Korean star to get Madame Tussauds wax figure
14 days ago

Siwan latest Korean star to get Madame Tussauds wax figure

By Kristofer Purnell | 14 days ago
Korean singer-actor Yim Si-wan, more commonly known as Siwan, is the latest Korean celebrity to get a wax figure from Madame...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with