^

Korean Wave

TWICE shares sweet moments with fellow members

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 1, 2024 | 5:14pm
TWICE shares sweet moments with fellow members
K-Pop girl group TWICE in Manila
Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines — K-Pop girl group TWICE has been collecting memories with each member since their 2015 debut, each of them proving how tight-knit the girls are and going strong ahead of their ninth anniversary.

TWICE is back in the Philippines for the third time in five years, this time around for a fan meet hosted by food company Oishi which the group has been a brand ambassador of for nearly a year.

During a media conference ahead of the fan meet at the Mall of Asia Arena, some of the girls shared several sweet memories they've had together.

Initially they said the fact they are all together makes for a sweet moment, but Mina brought up one particular memory from TWICE was in the United States.

While there for a tour, Mina and Chaeyoung went into a shop and found a cute teddy bear necklace that could be broken into two parts.

According to Mina, Chaeyoung bought the said necklace for her.

Tzuyu recalled one Christmas when Momo gifted the other TWICE members pajamas in really adorable packaging.

Sana added that she kept the box the pajamas came because it was so cute.

Prior to the Oishi fan meet, the girls last visited for their "Ready to Be" concerts at the Philippine Arena last year and before that for its "Twicelights" world tour which was TWICE's first-ever performance in the country.

TWICE recently released its "With You-th" extended play which entered the Billlboard 200 earlier this year and was the recipient of the Billboard Women in Music’s Breakthrough Award last year.

Next month TWICE will release its fifth Japanese studio album "Dive," which comes two years after the group's last Japanese full release "Celebrate."

RELATED: Twice's Chaeyoung, singer Zion.T confirmed to be dating

vuukle comment

K-POP

KPOP

TWICE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Korean singer Dvwn to visit Manila this July
7 days ago

Korean singer Dvwn to visit Manila this July

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Korean singer-songwriter Jung Da-woon, better known as Dvwn, is visiting the Philippines for the first time this Ju...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Korean star Ahn Bo Hyun picks Boracay, Cebu as destinations he would like to visit
7 days ago

Korean star Ahn Bo Hyun picks Boracay, Cebu as destinations he would like to visit

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 days ago
Korean star Ahn Bo-hyun has heard good things about the Philippines from his friends who have been to the country that the...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Girl group XG includes Manila in first world tour
10 days ago

Girl group XG includes Manila in first world tour

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 days ago
Korea-based Japanese girl group XG is embarking on its first-ever world tour, with Manila one of its select stops.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Kim Woo Bin, Bae Suzy reuniting after 8 years for new show by 'The Glory' writer
10 days ago

Kim Woo Bin, Bae Suzy reuniting after 8 years for new show by 'The Glory' writer

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 days ago
Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy are set to star in a new Netflix series, nearly a decade after they worked together on "Uncontrollably...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Girls' Generation's Yoona wears Monique Lhuillier in Cannes; Korean stars attend festival
10 days ago

Girls' Generation's Yoona wears Monique Lhuillier in Cannes; Korean stars attend festival

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 days ago
Singer-actress Yoona of the Korean girl group Girls' Generation made a grand appearance at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival wearing...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with