TWICE shares sweet moments with fellow members

MANILA, Philippines — K-Pop girl group TWICE has been collecting memories with each member since their 2015 debut, each of them proving how tight-knit the girls are and going strong ahead of their ninth anniversary.

TWICE is back in the Philippines for the third time in five years, this time around for a fan meet hosted by food company Oishi which the group has been a brand ambassador of for nearly a year.

During a media conference ahead of the fan meet at the Mall of Asia Arena, some of the girls shared several sweet memories they've had together.

Initially they said the fact they are all together makes for a sweet moment, but Mina brought up one particular memory from TWICE was in the United States.

Mina recalls a time while TWICE was in the United States, Chaeyoung bought her a teddy bear necklace that could be broken into two parts. | via @kjpurneII pic.twitter.com/oyZjuAbOcY — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) June 1, 2024

While there for a tour, Mina and Chaeyoung went into a shop and found a cute teddy bear necklace that could be broken into two parts.

According to Mina, Chaeyoung bought the said necklace for her.

Tzuyu recalled one Christmas when Momo gifted the other TWICE members pajamas in really adorable packaging.

Sana added that she kept the box the pajamas came because it was so cute.

Nayeon, Sana, and Tzuyu also recall one Christmas when Momo gifter everyone pyjama's.



Sana adds she still keeps the box it came in because it was so cute. | via @kjpurneII pic.twitter.com/B0rawNA7O3 — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) June 1, 2024

Prior to the Oishi fan meet, the girls last visited for their "Ready to Be" concerts at the Philippine Arena last year and before that for its "Twicelights" world tour which was TWICE's first-ever performance in the country.

TWICE recently released its "With You-th" extended play which entered the Billlboard 200 earlier this year and was the recipient of the Billboard Women in Music’s Breakthrough Award last year.

Next month TWICE will release its fifth Japanese studio album "Dive," which comes two years after the group's last Japanese full release "Celebrate."

RELATED: Twice's Chaeyoung, singer Zion.T confirmed to be dating