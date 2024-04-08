^

Korean Wave

J-Hope surprises ARMY with dancing video wearing military uniform

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 8, 2024 | 11:32am
BTS member J-Hope
J-Hope via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — BTS member J-Hope had a surprise for ARMY around the world as he danced to his newest song "Neuron" while wearing his military uniform.

In his Instagram account, J-Hope posted a video of him dancing in the Hope on the Street pop-up store in Seoul. 

“You can do it in just 3 minutes!” J-Hope wrote in Korean.

In another post, J-Hope posted photos while he explored the pop-up store. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by jhope (@uarmyhope)

J-Hope released "Neuron" along with his solo album "Hope in the Street Vol 1" last March.

He also released his documentary "Hope on the Street" earlier this year. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by jhope (@uarmyhope)

Last April 2023, J-Hope became the second BTS member to serve in the military. 

All BTS members will reconvene as a group in 2025. 

RELATEDBTS' J-Hope dance docuseries, 'special album' releasing this March

BTS

J-HOPE
