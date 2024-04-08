J-Hope surprises ARMY with dancing video wearing military uniform

MANILA, Philippines — BTS member J-Hope had a surprise for ARMY around the world as he danced to his newest song "Neuron" while wearing his military uniform.

In his Instagram account, J-Hope posted a video of him dancing in the Hope on the Street pop-up store in Seoul.

“You can do it in just 3 minutes!” J-Hope wrote in Korean.

In another post, J-Hope posted photos while he explored the pop-up store.

J-Hope released "Neuron" along with his solo album "Hope in the Street Vol 1" last March.

He also released his documentary "Hope on the Street" earlier this year.

Last April 2023, J-Hope became the second BTS member to serve in the military.

All BTS members will reconvene as a group in 2025.

RELATED: BTS' J-Hope dance docuseries, 'special album' releasing this March