Korean Wave

Nancy McDonie to appear in 'Running Man Philippines,' wants to guest in teleserye

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 3, 2024 | 12:14pm
Nancy McDonie to appear in 'Running Man Philippines,' wants to guest in teleserye
Nancy McDonie

MANILA, Philippines — Korean-American singer Nancy McDonie has her eyes set on what projects she wants to do in the Philippines going forward.

GMA Network confirmed that Nancy signed a contract with its home talent agency, making her the second international Sparkle artist after Filipino-Argentine singer Chanty of the K-pop girl group Lapillus.

During the April 1 episode of "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda," the titular host gave more details on Nancy's contract with Sparkle.

Boy said Nancy will still be based in South Korea as she still has a contract with her current agency ATOC, but will visit the Philippines often to do projects.

"Lahat ng mga engagements niya dito sa Pilipinas including endorsements, events, movies, and television shows ay ihahandog ng Sparkle," Boy said.

The host quoted Sparkle saying that Nancy wants to guest star in a teleserye and among her first appearances for GMA will be in the second season of reality show "Running Man Philippines," which begins next month.

Nancy will also arrive in the Philippines next month for some engagements, and Boy ended by teasing she could also appear in his show.

Nancy debuted with Momoland in 2016 as its lead vocalist and dancer when she was still a teenager, churning out hits like "Bboom Bboom," "Baam," "I'm So Hot," and "Thumbs Up," before disbanding in early 2023.

The group was popular in the Philippines during its seven-year stint, with many Filipinos noticing Nancy resembling actress Liza Soberano.

The artist was supposed to make her acting debut opposite James Reid — who coincidentally now manages Liza — in the series "The Soulmate Project," but it did push through, the pandemic being a primary reason.

Nancy last visited the Philippines in November 2023 for a one-night concert with fellow Korean artist Lee Seung Gi.

RELATED: Ex-Momoland member Nancy McDonie signs with GMA's Sparkle

