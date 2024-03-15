^

Korean Wave

Award-winning K-drama 'Signal' season 2 in the works

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
March 15, 2024 | 4:26pm
'Signal' stars Kim Hye-soo, Lee Je-hoon and Cho Jin-woong. It was released in 2016 and won the Best Drama award at the 52nd Baeksang Arts Awards.
TVN, A Story

MANILA, Philippines — The year 2016 was arguably one of the best years when many notable K-dramas were released, and one of them, "Signal," has been greenlit for its second season. 

Director Jang Won-seok and writer Kim Eun-hee attended an event in Rome when the director confirmed that the second season for the detective mystery series is in the works. 

"We are preparing Season 2 of the drama 'Signal' together with writer Kim Eun Hee," said the director as quoted in an article on Korean entertainment site Soompi. 

"Signal" features a star-studded cast led by its three leads, Kim Hye-soo, Lee Je-hoon and Cho Jin-woong. It tells the story of modern-day police detectives and one from 1989 who miraculously solve cold cases through a walkie-talkie. 

"Signal" won Best Drama, Best Actress for Hye-soo and Best Screenplay for Eun-hee at the 52nd Baeksang Arts Awards. 

It was released in 2016, the same year that some of the most popular Korean dramas were released, including "Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo," "Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo," "Descendants of the Sun" and "Goblin." 

