Award-winning K-drama 'Signal' season 2 in the works

'Signal' stars Kim Hye-soo, Lee Je-hoon and Cho Jin-woong. It was released in 2016 and won the Best Drama award at the 52nd Baeksang Arts Awards.

MANILA, Philippines — The year 2016 was arguably one of the best years when many notable K-dramas were released, and one of them, "Signal," has been greenlit for its second season.

Director Jang Won-seok and writer Kim Eun-hee attended an event in Rome when the director confirmed that the second season for the detective mystery series is in the works.

"We are preparing Season 2 of the drama 'Signal' together with writer Kim Eun Hee," said the director as quoted in an article on Korean entertainment site Soompi.

"Signal" features a star-studded cast led by its three leads, Kim Hye-soo, Lee Je-hoon and Cho Jin-woong. It tells the story of modern-day police detectives and one from 1989 who miraculously solve cold cases through a walkie-talkie.

"Signal" won Best Drama, Best Actress for Hye-soo and Best Screenplay for Eun-hee at the 52nd Baeksang Arts Awards.

It was released in 2016, the same year that some of the most popular Korean dramas were released, including "Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo," "Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo," "Descendants of the Sun" and "Goblin."

