WATCH: Sandara Park dances in front of her EDSA billboard

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 27, 2024 | 1:57pm
MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actress Sandara Park treated Filipino fans to another glimpse of her joyous, ageless self.

The former 2NE1 member and "Star Circle Quest" runner-up posted on her Instagram account a video of herself dancing on an overpass in front of a billboard along Epifanio delos Santos Avenue or EDSA near West Avenue.

The huge billboard advertisment was for a local beer, which Sandara was holding as she danced in the video to Filipino-Australian singer J. Tajor's "Like I Do."

"Dara in Manila... shot puno!!!" the singer briefly wrote in the post's caption.

A number of individuals were amused with Sandara's video, including Melissa Ricks and Joross Gamboa.

RELATED: 'My long-lost family': Sandara Park embraces Philippine roots anew

