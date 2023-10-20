WATCH: Park Eun Bin in 'Castaway Diva' official trailer, main poster

MANILA, Philippines — Streaming platform Netflix has released the official trailer and main poster for its upcoming Korean series "Castaway Diva," featuring "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" star Park Eun-bin ahead of its release on October 28.

"Castaway Diva" follows a girl with dreams of becoming a diva who gets stranded on an uninhabited island due to an unfortunate accident and returns to the civilized world after 15 years.

A teaser for the series released last month shows Eun-bin's character, Seo Mok-ha, trying to survive on a deserted island.

The official trailer is mainly full of clips of Mok-ha back in society, introducing herself and her aspirations of becoming a singing sensation.

"It has always been my dream to sing onstage with you," Mok-ha tells her idol Yoon Ran-joo, played by Kim Hyo-jin.

WATCH: Park Eun-bin gets stranded on an island in new drama

More clips of Mok-ha trying to fit in again are shown as well as opposite Chae Jong-hyeop's entertainment producer Kang Bo-gul.

Ran-joo, Bo-gul and more characters assure Mok-ha that she will get an opportunity to shine, and the trailer ends with the title card after a clip of Mok-ha onstage with a microphone in hand saying, "I'll make this miracle happen."

The main poster is somewhat similar to key art released last month — Mok-ha in a white dress listening to a seashell with the wide ocean and sky behind her. The newest poster features a framed photograph of Mok-ha playing the guitar on the beach, surrounded by shells.

Starring with Eun-bin, Hyo-jin and Jong-hyeop are Cha Hak-yeon as Bo-gul's news reporter brother Kang Woo-hak and Kim Joo-hun as Ran-joo's former manager Lee Seo-joon.

"Castaway Diva" is Eun-bin's second project since winning the 2023 Baeksang Arts Award Grand Prize in Television for her role as the titular autistic lawyer in "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" earlier this year, following a special appearance in the sports film "1947 Boston." — Video from Netflix Philippines YouTube channel

