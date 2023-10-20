^

Korean Wave

WATCH: Park Eun Bin in 'Castaway Diva' official trailer, main poster

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 20, 2023 | 11:38am
WATCH: Park Eun Bin in 'Castaway Diva' official trailer, main poster
Park Eun Bin in "Castaway Diva"
Courtesy of Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — Streaming platform Netflix has released the official trailer and main poster for its upcoming Korean series "Castaway Diva," featuring "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" star Park Eun-bin ahead of its release on October 28.

"Castaway Diva" follows a girl with dreams of becoming a diva who gets stranded on an uninhabited island due to an unfortunate accident and returns to the civilized world after 15 years.

A teaser for the series released last month shows Eun-bin's character, Seo Mok-ha, trying to survive on a deserted island.

The official trailer is mainly full of clips of Mok-ha back in society, introducing herself and her aspirations of becoming a singing sensation.

"It has always been my dream to sing onstage with you," Mok-ha tells her idol Yoon Ran-joo, played by Kim Hyo-jin.

WATCH: Park Eun-bin gets stranded on an island in new drama

More clips of Mok-ha trying to fit in again are shown as well as opposite Chae Jong-hyeop's entertainment producer Kang Bo-gul.

Ran-joo, Bo-gul and more characters assure Mok-ha that she will get an opportunity to shine, and the trailer ends with the title card after a clip of Mok-ha onstage with a microphone in hand saying, "I'll make this miracle happen."

The main poster is somewhat similar to key art released last month — Mok-ha in a white dress listening to a seashell with the wide ocean and sky behind her. The newest poster features a framed photograph of Mok-ha playing the guitar on the beach, surrounded by shells.

Starring with Eun-bin, Hyo-jin and Jong-hyeop are Cha Hak-yeon as Bo-gul's news reporter brother Kang Woo-hak and Kim Joo-hun as Ran-joo's former manager Lee Seo-joon.

"Castaway Diva" is Eun-bin's second project since winning the 2023 Baeksang Arts Award Grand Prize in Television for her role as the titular autistic lawyer in "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" earlier this year, following a special appearance in the sports film "1947 Boston." — Video from Netflix Philippines YouTube channel

RELATED: WATCH: Park Eun Bin in 'Castaway Diva' teaser, poster

vuukle comment

NETFLIX

PARK EUN BIN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
BTS concert film 'Yet to Come' heading to streaming app
2 days ago

BTS concert film 'Yet to Come' heading to streaming app

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
The concert movie "BTS: Yet to Come" of the K-pop boy band BTS will stream on Prime Video beginning November 9.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Happy 'oppa': Lee Min Ho opens all fans&rsquo; presents, reads all fans&rsquo; letters
3 days ago

Happy 'oppa': Lee Min Ho opens all fans’ presents, reads all fans’ letters

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
Reacting to his viral photo showing him with many presents from fans all over the world at his birthday last June 22, the...
Korean Wave
fbtw
WATCH: Lee Min Ho gives inspiring life advice
3 days ago

WATCH: Lee Min Ho gives inspiring life advice

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Korean star Lee Min Ho shared an inspirational advice.
Korean Wave
fbtw
WATCH: Lee Min Ho reveals career if not an actor
3 days ago

WATCH: Lee Min Ho reveals career if not an actor

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Korean star Lee Min Ho revealed that he is a YouTuber if he’s not an actor. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Adobo! Lechon!': Lee Min Ho gets real about eating, weight at Manila 2023 fan meet
3 days ago

'Adobo! Lechon!': Lee Min Ho gets real about eating, weight at Manila 2023 fan meet

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
South Korean superstar Lee Min Ho got candid about eating and food at his Manila 2023 fan meet yesterday in SMX Convention...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with