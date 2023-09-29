^

WATCH: Park Eun Bin in 'Castaway Diva' teaser, poster

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 29, 2023 | 4:02pm
Park Eun Bin in "Castaway Diva"
Netflix / released

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix released a teaser trailer and poster for its upcoming Korean series "Castaway Diva" starring "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" and "The King's Affection" star Park Eun-bin.

"Castaway Diva" follows a girl with dreams of becoming a diva stranded in an uninhabited island due to an unfortunate accident returning to the world after 15 years.

The teaser begins with an aerial view of the said island and of Eun-bin's Seo Mok-ha introducing herself by making an S.O.S. sign on the beach and diving in the sea.

"Today... I saw my future self," Mok-ha says in Korean over clips of island and visions being onstage. "Forget about what comes next. As of this moment, my futile 15 years have become meaningful."

As a high belting voice leads to the title card, Mok-ha appears to be rising on stage, handling a microphone ready to perform at last.

Key art for "Castaway Diva" sees Mok-ha in a white dress listening to a seashell with the wide ocean and sky behind her.

Starring with Eun-bin are Chae Jong-hyeop as entertainment producer Kang Bo-gul, Kim Hyo-jin as the diva Yoon Ran-joo whom Mok-ha idolized, Cha Hak-yeon as Bo-gul's news reporter brother Kang Woo-hak, and Kim Joo-hun as Ran-joo's former manager Lee Seo-joon.

Joo-hun cameod in two episodes of "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" following star appearances in "Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol," "It's Okay to Not Be Okay," and "Big Mouth."

"Castaway Diva" streams on Netflix beginning October 28. — Video from the Netflix Philippines' YouTube channel

RELATED: Kathryn Bernardo, Park Eun Bin awarded at Seoul International Drama Awards 2023

