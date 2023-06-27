Park Eun Bin still enjoying Baeksang Arts Awards Grand Prize win before setting new goals

“Extraordinary Attorney Woo” star Park Eun-bin held a fan meet for her Pinoy fans at the New Frontier Theatre in Quezon City on June 24, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actress Park Eun Bin is a Baeksang Arts Awards Grand Prize winner at just 30 years old, and she is still enjoying every moment of it.

Eun Bin won the 2023 Baeksang Arts Award Grand Prize in Television for her role as the titular autistic lawyer in "Extraordinary Attorney Woo," beating out "Reborn Rich" actor Lee Sung Min, K-drama "The Glory" and its writer Kim Eun Sook, and her very own show.

The actress was in Metro Manila last weekend for another fan meet just eight months after her initial visit when the Philippines was included in her "Eun-Bin Note: Binkan" Asia tour, but hours before the event she sat down with several members of the press including Philstar.com to reflect on winning the Grand Prize or Daesang.

The "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" star said she wanted to win a Daesang ever since her early days as a child model and actress, and she was so happy to achieve that goal at a relatively young age.

"After ng win ko, marami nagtanong kasi alam nila na sobrang bigat ng award at malaking bagay sa'kin, nagtanong kung hindi ba ako burdened sa Daesang," said Eun Bin, her Korean response translated into Filipino.

Eun Bin continued that having won the Daesang, even without having any other goals, she finds herself absolutely happy.

"Hindi ko masabi ano goals and pangarap ko pa, pero i-enjoy ko muna ang happy moment ko ngayon, and after niyan sunod-sunod ako maghanap ng future projects and plans," Eun Bin added.

Her next project is the lead role in "Diva of the Deserted Island" as Seo Mok-ha, an aspiring diva who is stranded on an uninhabited island following an unfortunate accident and is rescued after 15 years.

Eun Bin said Filipinos might enjoy the upcoming series, set for release this October, because of the island shots the show utilizes.

Asked further about winning a Daesang, Eun Bin paced herself in order to explain how big of a deal it was to win a Grand Prize.

She explained that that Baeksang Arts Awards recongizes Kdramas, music, movies, and variety shows, and from her knowledge the Daesang often goes to a singular project such as last year's winner "Squid Game."

"Pero this year hindi ang 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' ang nanalo kundi ako mismo as Park Eun Bin at malaking bagay 'yun sa'kin," Eun Bin said as cheered for herself.

Eun Bin reiterated it was a big deal to win a Daesang early in her career, "I will do my best, step by step, hindi ko ipapatalo ang Grand Prize na ito."

The actress also touched upon the global success of "Extraordinary Attornery Woo" which contributed to her win.

"Kaya parang nagulat din ako dahil iba mga language, emotions natin pero binibigay niyo ang pagmamahal niyo sa 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo,'" Eun Bin continued. "Ang pinaka-happiest moment ko, kahit iba ang mga languages and cultures natin, we have the same tone to support 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo.'"

Eun Bin with a message for all Woo Young-woos around the world and their parents that they share in her happiness.

