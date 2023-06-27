^

Korean Wave

Park Eun Bin still enjoying Baeksang Arts Awards Grand Prize win before setting new goals

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 27, 2023 | 4:51pm
Park Eun Bin still enjoying Baeksang Arts Awards Grand Prize win before setting new goals
“Extraordinary Attorney Woo” star Park Eun-bin held a fan meet for her Pinoy fans at the New Frontier Theatre in Quezon City on June 24, 2023.
Philstar.com / Martin Ramos

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actress Park Eun Bin is a Baeksang Arts Awards Grand Prize winner at just 30 years old, and she is still enjoying every moment of it.

Eun Bin won the 2023 Baeksang Arts Award Grand Prize in Television for her role as the titular autistic lawyer in "Extraordinary Attorney Woo," beating out "Reborn Rich" actor Lee Sung Min, K-drama "The Glory" and its writer Kim Eun Sook, and her very own show.

The actress was in Metro Manila last weekend for another fan meet just eight months after her initial visit when the Philippines was included in her "Eun-Bin Note: Binkan" Asia tour, but hours before the event she sat down with several members of the press including Philstar.com to reflect on winning the Grand Prize or Daesang.

The "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" star said she wanted to win a Daesang ever since her early days as a child model and actress, and she was so happy to achieve that goal at a relatively young age.

"After ng win ko, marami nagtanong kasi alam nila na sobrang bigat ng award at malaking bagay sa'kin, nagtanong kung hindi ba ako burdened sa Daesang," said Eun Bin, her Korean response translated into Filipino.

Eun Bin continued that having won the Daesang, even without having any other goals, she finds herself absolutely happy.

"Hindi ko masabi ano goals and pangarap ko pa, pero i-enjoy ko muna ang happy moment ko ngayon, and after niyan sunod-sunod ako maghanap ng future projects and plans," Eun Bin added.

Her next project is the lead role in "Diva of the Deserted Island" as Seo Mok-ha, an aspiring diva who is stranded on an uninhabited island following an unfortunate accident and is rescued after 15 years.

Eun Bin said Filipinos might enjoy the upcoming series, set for release this October, because of the island shots the show utilizes.

Asked further about winning a Daesang, Eun Bin paced herself in order to explain how big of a deal it was to win a Grand Prize.

She explained that that Baeksang Arts Awards recongizes Kdramas, music, movies, and variety shows, and from her knowledge the Daesang often goes to a singular project such as last year's winner "Squid Game."

"Pero this year hindi ang 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' ang nanalo kundi ako mismo as Park Eun Bin at malaking bagay 'yun sa'kin," Eun Bin said as cheered for herself.

Eun Bin reiterated it was a big deal to win a Daesang early in her career, "I will do my best, step by step, hindi ko ipapatalo ang Grand Prize na ito."

The actress also touched upon the global success of "Extraordinary Attornery Woo" which contributed to her win.

"Kaya parang nagulat din ako dahil iba mga language, emotions natin pero binibigay niyo ang pagmamahal niyo sa 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo,'" Eun Bin continued. "Ang pinaka-happiest moment ko, kahit iba ang mga languages and cultures natin, we have the same tone to support 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo.'"

Eun Bin with a message for all Woo Young-woos around the world and their parents that they share in her happiness.

RELATED: 'Bongga!': After Cebu, Park Eun Bin wants to visit Boracay

BAEKSANG ARTS AWARDS

BAEKSANG AWARDS

PARK EUN BIN
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Park Eun Bin still enjoying Baeksang Arts Awards Grand Prize win before setting new goals
3 hours ago

Park Eun Bin still enjoying Baeksang Arts Awards Grand Prize win before setting new goals

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Korean actress Park Eun Bin is a Baeksang Arts Awards Grand Prize winner at just 30 years old, and she is still enjoying every...
Korean Wave
fbtw
NCT's Taeyong is Loewe's new global brand ambassador
2 days ago

NCT's Taeyong is Loewe's new global brand ambassador

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 2 days ago
Taeyong has been a long-time supporter of Loewe’s design and craftsmanship, often blending the brand’s key runway...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Kang Ha Neul, Yim Si Wan join 'Squid Game 2'
9 days ago

Kang Ha Neul, Yim Si Wan join 'Squid Game 2'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 9 days ago
Kang Ha-neul and Yim Si-wan are about to embark on a series of deadly games as part of the cast of the second season of the...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Song Joong Ki, Katy Louise Saunders share baby's first image
11 days ago

Song Joong Ki, Katy Louise Saunders share baby's first image

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 days ago
Song Joong Ki confirmed his wife Katy Louise Saunders already gave birth in an official fan cafe message accompanied by a...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Suzy, Kim Woo Bin reunite for new romcom series
12 days ago

Suzy, Kim Woo Bin reunite for new romcom series

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 12 days ago
Suzy and Kim Woo-bin are set to reunite, hopefully, for a happier series after 2016's tragic romantic drama "Uncontrollably...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Song Joong Ki, Katy Louise Saunders welcome 1st baby in Italy
12 days ago

Song Joong Ki, Katy Louise Saunders welcome 1st baby in Italy

By Jan Milo Severo | 12 days ago
British actress Katy Louise Saunders gave birth to her 1st baby with Korean superstar Song Joong Ki. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with