Park Seo Joon's agency responds to Lauren Tsai dating rumors

MANILA, Philippines — The agency of Korean actor Park Seo-joon briefly addressed speculations that he is dating model-actress Lauren Tsai, but it said that it is "difficult to confirm" details on the actor's personal life.

A Taiwanese media outlet reported last week about the two possibly dating after Seo-joon and Lauren were seen in Japan, even posting social media photos taken from the same location.

The outlet also mentioned that Choi Woo-shik, Seo Joon's good friend and "Parasite" co-star, follows Lauren on social media.

Seo-joon's agency, Awesome ENT, confirmed in a statement that the actor attended an overseas brand event, but could not confirm anything about the actor's personal life.

Related: Sandara Park's brother Thunder marries fellow K-pop artist Mimi

"We understand that various artists and fashion industry figures were invited to this event," the agency said. "We ask for your understanding that it is difficult to confirm details regarding his personal life beyond his official schedule."

The 26-year-old Chinese-American Lauren is best known for appearing on the reality show "Terrace House: Aloha State," the television series "Legion" and the Amy Poehler movie "Moxie."

Beyond modeling, Lauren is also a dedicated visual artist, having done designs for several brands and even visited the Philipppines last February for Graphika Manila.

Seo-joon has starred in a number of popular Korean shows, including "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim," "Itaewon Class," "Gyeongseong Creature" and "Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth."

RELATED: Kim Woo Bin, Bae Suzy reuniting after 8 years for new show by 'The Glory' writer