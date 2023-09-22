^

Entertainment

Kathryn Bernardo, Park Eun Bin awarded at Seoul International Drama Awards 2023

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 22, 2023 | 2:56pm
Kathryn Bernardo, Park Eun Bin awarded at Seoul International Drama Awards 2023
Kathryn Bernardo receives her Outstanding Asian Star Award at the Seoul International Drama Awards held at the KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on September 21, 2023.
Screengrab from Seoul International Drama Awards 2023 via Star Cinema Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kathryn Bernardo represented the Philippines well at yesterday's Seoul International Drama Awards 2023 as she walked the red carpet and accepted the Outstanding Asian Star trophy. 

Dazzling in a Martin Bautista creation, Kathryn thanked her fans and "2 Good 2 Be True" co-star Daniel Padilla in her speech. 

"When I initially found out about this nomination and recognition for my craft from such an esteemed award giving body, that in itself is already a win for me," Kathryn said. "But being here tonight, personally receiving this award, along with my fellow awardees from Asia, I'm so overwhelmed and still feels surreal." 

She is cited in the category with Thai star Atthaphan "Gun" Phunsawat, who is known to Filipino fans as Punn in "The Gifted," and multi-awarded K-drama star Park Eun-bin, whose hit drama "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" was named Outstanding Korean Drama alongside Song Hye-kyo's revenge drama "The Glory." 

Kathryn shared that she fell in love with the ABS-CBN and Netflix drama collaboration where she played a nurse named Ali. The show shed light on Alzheimer's Disease. 

"I fell in love with this project because of the storyline. It's always more than just about sharing a love story for our audience, but also spreading awareness on Alzheimer's Disease and educating people about those who struggle and how we can offer them the best support. So this project made me appreciate our nurses and healthcare workers." 

"[It] was more than just another TV show for me. To my fans from Philippines, this is for you. You guys are a gem and I appreciate each and every one of you," she said.  

The Seoul International Drama Awards, also known as SDA, is an annual awards ceremony in Korea that honors excellence in global television production. It has given citations and awards to dramas from all over the world since 2006. It is presented by the Seoul Drama Awards Organizing Committee and the Korean Broadcasters Association. 

RELATED: Kathryn Bernardo named Outstanding Asian Star at Seoul International Drama Awards 2023

vuukle comment

KATHRYN BERNARDO

SEOUL INTERNATIONAL DRAMA AWARDS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Vice Ganda laughs off criminal charges filed by Kapisanan ng Social Media Broadcasters ng Pilipinas
play

Vice Ganda laughs off criminal charges filed by Kapisanan ng Social Media Broadcasters ng Pilipinas

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya host Vice Ganda just laughed off a query regarding the filing of criminal charges against him and boyfriend Ion...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Malaki ang respeto ko sa kanila': Maricel Soriano wants to work with Nora Aunor, Vilma Santos, Sharon Cuneta

'Malaki ang respeto ko sa kanila': Maricel Soriano wants to work with Nora Aunor, Vilma Santos, Sharon Cuneta

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Diamond Star Maricel Soriano wants to have a project with Megastar Sharon Cuneta, Star for All Seasons Vilma Santos and Superstar...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Isang pangarap': Rachelle Ann Go excited to reprise 'Hamilton' role in the Philippines

'Isang pangarap': Rachelle Ann Go excited to reprise 'Hamilton' role in the Philippines

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Singer-actress Rachelle Ann Go is looking forward to be a part of "Hamilton" as it begins its first international tour in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ricky Lee breaks silence over 'hawi' incident with Pia Wurtzbach by security guard

Ricky Lee breaks silence over 'hawi' incident with Pia Wurtzbach by security guard

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
National artist Ricky Lee broke his silence after being pushed away by a guard when Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach approached...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Endorser ng katol': Vice Ganda pokes fun at Nadine Lustre

'Endorser ng katol': Vice Ganda pokes fun at Nadine Lustre

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya host Vice Ganda poked fun at Nadine Lustre's social media post. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ATEEZ wraps up 11-month Break The Wall tour with Filo fans

ATEEZ wraps up 11-month Break The Wall tour with Filo fans

By Lyka Nicart | 15 hours ago
South Korean boy group ATEEZ gave Filipino fans an unforgettable night to treasure following their first-ever solo concert...
Entertainment
fbtw

‘Multi-hyphenates’ make up cast of Rep’s Snow White and the Prince

By Leah C. Salterio | 15 hours ago
The cast of characters for Repertory Philippines’ newest production, Snow White and the Prince, for its Repertory Theater for Young Audiences, has three alternates for the lead roles and two for the other leads,...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Multi-hyphenates&rsquo; make up cast of Rep&rsquo;s Snow White and the Prince

‘Multi-hyphenates’ make up cast of Rep’s Snow White and the Prince

By Leah C. Salterio | 15 hours ago
The cast of characters for Repertory Philippines’ newest production, Snow White and the Prince, for its Repertory Theater...
Entertainment
fbtw
Toma Cayabyab honored to work with national artists

Toma Cayabyab honored to work with national artists

By Jerry Donato | 15 hours ago
“For me, this is like a dream come true, and it’s something that I really enjoy.”
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with