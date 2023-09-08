Park Seo Joon returning to Manila this October

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor Park Seo-joon is coming back to Manila this October for another fan meet!

Seo-joon will be staging a "fun meet" at the Araneta Coliseum on October 14 by the invitation of health and wellness company IAM Worldwide, which recently announced the actor as their newest global ambassador.

IAM Worldwide and promoter Wilbros Live confirmed the event details on social media, the latter adding that ticket details to the event will be available beginning September 17 via TicketNet.com.ph and TicketNet outlets nationwide.

Amazing News! PSJ IS COMING TO MANILA!!



???????????????? ???????????? ????????????

???????????? ???????????????? ???????? ????????????????????????

October 14 at the Araneta Coliseum



— Wilbros Live (@WilbrosLive) September 8, 2023

"The Marvels" star last visited the Philippines in 2019 for a fan meet at the Mall of Asia Arena with a local clothing brand, even vlogging the trip for his YouTube channel.

He is best known for the television shows "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim" and "Itaewon Class," as well as cameos in "Record of Youth" and the Oscar-winning film "Parasite."

The actor has a packed 2023, having appeared in the films "Dream" and "Concrete Utopia," the latter selected as the South Korean entry at the 2024 Academy Awards for Best International Feature Film, with Marvel's "The Marvels" and the Netflix series "Gyeongseong Creature" still to come.

