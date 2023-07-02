Sandara Park joins Lapillus, Kep1er at 'The Super Stage by K-pop in Manila'

In this July 29, 2018 photo, Korean singer and actress Dara Park waves at her Filipino fans at the Penshoppe Fancon.

MANILA, Philippines — Korean artist Sandara Park has been included among the artists for "The Super Stage by K-pop in Manila" happening on August 11 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Sandara's appearance will come a month after the release of her self-titled EP, and she will likely be performing some of the tracks on it.

Concert producer OctoArts Entertainment confirmed Sandara's inclusion at the event.

"It's been a long time comin' but she's here now!" the company said in an Instagram Reel, announcing Sandara's participation, which the K-pop idol shared on her Instagram Story.

"The Super Stage by K-pop in Manila" will feature an all-girl K-pop event. Apart from Sandara, Solar and Moonbyul of Mamamoo's sub-unit Mamamoo+, the nine-piece group Kep1er, and Lapillus with Filipino-Argentine singer Chanty are also featured in the event.

Ticket prices for the event range from P11,800 (VIP Standing) to P2,750 (General Admission B) at SM Tickets outlets and website.

While Sandara is a frequent visitor to the Philippines, her last concert was in 2014 for 2NE1's "All or Nothing" tour.

Her last visit was last June for a TV project. She was also a guest at GOT7’s BamBam segment at the "2022 K-pop Masterz in Manila."

Sandara performed 2NE1's "I Don't Care" and stayed on stage as BamBam sang his own track "Ribbon" from his 2021 extended play of the same name.

During her visit to Clark last June, Sandara expressed her gratitude and joy that Filipinos still recognize her years after her second-place finish on the reality talent competition show "Star Circle Quest."

"Sobrang nakakagulat at nakakaflatter na hanggang ngayon, kilalang kilala pa ako ng mag Pinoy. Maraming salamat sa love & support nyo sakin!!! Mahal ko kayo!!! Forever!!!" Sandara wrote on her past social media post. "Sa halos lahat ng generation, naalala pa nila ako. Kahit sa mall, sa market, sa restaurant, sa lahat ng places kakagulat hehe I’m so happy!!!"

