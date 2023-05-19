^

Korean Wave

Blackpink's Jennie, BTS' V spotted holding hands in Paris

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 19, 2023 | 9:45am
Blackpink's Jennie, BTS' V spotted holding hands in Paris
Jennie performing a revamped version of her song “Solo" during Blackpink's 2021 "The Show" livestreamed concert; V of BTS attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Globe/Released; AFP/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

MANILA, Philippines — Blackpink's Jennie and BTS' V were spotted holding hands while walking in Paris, France. 

In a now viral TikTok video taken by French journalist Amar Taoualit, the K-pop stars were seen getting cozy along the Seine. 

Romance rumors between the two started in December 2021 when V followed Jennie on Instagram but unfollowed her again. 

In May 2022, a photo of the K-pop stars driving on Jeju island surfaced online. More personal photos of the two leaked online in August and September on the same year. 

@taoualitamar #kimtaehyung and #jennie in #paris #blackpink #bts #taehyung #V #kpop ? Perfect - Ed Sheeran

Jennie and V's agencies didn't deny the dating rumors.

“We have nothing to say [regarding this matter]. We will inform you if we have a different response to share,” Jennie's YG Entertainment said. 

V's Big Hit Music, however, did not comment. 

