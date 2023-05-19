Blackpink's Jennie, BTS' V spotted holding hands in Paris

Jennie performing a revamped version of her song “Solo" during Blackpink's 2021 "The Show" livestreamed concert; V of BTS attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

MANILA, Philippines — Blackpink's Jennie and BTS' V were spotted holding hands while walking in Paris, France.

In a now viral TikTok video taken by French journalist Amar Taoualit, the K-pop stars were seen getting cozy along the Seine.

Romance rumors between the two started in December 2021 when V followed Jennie on Instagram but unfollowed her again.

In May 2022, a photo of the K-pop stars driving on Jeju island surfaced online. More personal photos of the two leaked online in August and September on the same year.

Jennie and V's agencies didn't deny the dating rumors.

“We have nothing to say [regarding this matter]. We will inform you if we have a different response to share,” Jennie's YG Entertainment said.

V's Big Hit Music, however, did not comment.

