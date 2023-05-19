Blackpink's Jennie, BTS' V spotted holding hands in Paris
MANILA, Philippines — Blackpink's Jennie and BTS' V were spotted holding hands while walking in Paris, France.
In a now viral TikTok video taken by French journalist Amar Taoualit, the K-pop stars were seen getting cozy along the Seine.
Romance rumors between the two started in December 2021 when V followed Jennie on Instagram but unfollowed her again.
In May 2022, a photo of the K-pop stars driving on Jeju island surfaced online. More personal photos of the two leaked online in August and September on the same year.
@taoualitamar #kimtaehyung and #jennie in #paris #blackpink #bts #taehyung #V #kpop ? Perfect - Ed Sheeran
Jennie and V's agencies didn't deny the dating rumors.
“We have nothing to say [regarding this matter]. We will inform you if we have a different response to share,” Jennie's YG Entertainment said.
V's Big Hit Music, however, did not comment.
RELATED: Blackpink's Jennie, BTS' V dating? YG responds to rumors
- Latest