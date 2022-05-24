Blackpink's Jennie, BTS' V dating? YG responds to rumors

Jennie performing a revamped version of her song “Solo" during Blackpink's 2021 "The Show" livestreamed concert; V of BTS attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

MANILA, Philippines — YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK's talent agency, released a formal response regarding the dating rumors surrounding K-pop icons Jennie of BLACKPINK and V of BTS.

Over the weekend, an alleged photo of the two stars inside a car reportedly taken in Jeju Island in South Korea made the rounds online, making their fans wonder if Jennie and V were indeed involved romantically. The photo looked like V was driving a car, and Jennie was in the passenger seat.

In both their respective Instagram pages, the idols indeed went on a trip to Jeju Island, but it seemed like the two went individually and were not actually together. Some fans then investigated and claimed that V’s snap was actually taken from his car, with fellow member J-Hope during BTS’ show "BTS In the Soop" last year. Fans believed that the image was edited.

Media website Sports Chosun reached out to Jennie's agency, and YG Entertainment gave a brief answer, stating, "We have nothing to say [regarding this matter]. We will inform you if we have a different response to share."

Meanwhile, as of this writing, BIGHIT MUSIC, BTS' agency, is yet to give an official statement on the dating rumor.

