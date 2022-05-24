^

Korean Wave

Blackpink's Jennie, BTS' V dating? YG responds to rumors

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
May 24, 2022 | 7:08pm
Blackpink's Jennie, BTS' V dating? YG responds to rumors
Jennie performing a revamped version of her song “Solo" during Blackpink's 2021 "The Show" livestreamed concert; V of BTS attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Globe/Released; AFP/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

MANILA, Philippines — YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK's talent agency, released a formal response regarding the dating rumors surrounding K-pop icons Jennie of BLACKPINK and V of BTS. 

Over the weekend, an alleged photo of the two stars inside a car reportedly taken in Jeju Island in South Korea made the rounds online, making their fans wonder if Jennie and V were indeed involved romantically. The photo looked like V was driving a car, and Jennie was in the passenger seat. 

In both their respective Instagram pages, the idols indeed went on a trip to Jeju Island, but it seemed like the two went individually and were not actually together. Some fans then investigated and claimed that V’s snap was actually taken from his car, with fellow member J-Hope during BTS’ show "BTS In the Soop" last year. Fans believed that the image was edited. 

Related Stories: Blackpink's Jennie Kim debuts new hair color, trends on Twitter

Media website Sports Chosun reached out to Jennie's agency, and YG Entertainment gave a brief answer, stating, "We have nothing to say [regarding this matter]. We will inform you if we have a different response to share."

Meanwhile, as of  this writing, BIGHIT MUSIC, BTS' agency, is yet to give an official statement on the dating rumor.

RELATED: Jennie Kim hints on Blackpink's upcoming comeback

BLACKPINK

BTS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
NCT Dream, SHINee&rsquo;s Key, and more K-Pop idol groups mark return of int'l shows at Big Dome
1 day ago

NCT Dream, SHINee’s Key, and more K-Pop idol groups mark return of int'l shows at Big Dome

1 day ago
Fans are in for an entertainment treat as they would have the chance to interact and see their beloved KPOP idols face to...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Zone' releases brand new teaser trailer, release date
4 days ago

'Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Zone' releases brand new teaser trailer, release date

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
The Korean adaptation of Netflix's hit series "La Casa de Papel," globally known as "Money Heist," has dropped a brand new...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Girls' Generation makes a group comeback, releases new album
6 days ago

Girls' Generation makes a group comeback, releases new album

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 6 days ago
Girls' Generation is making a comeback as a full group in time for their 15th anniversary, SM Entertainment confirmed.&n...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Red Velvet returning to the Philippines for 'extraordinary' concert in July
7 days ago

Red Velvet returning to the Philippines for 'extraordinary' concert in July

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Successful Kpop group Red Velvet will be headlining the “Be You: The World will Adjust” concert this July...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Squid Game' actor Wi Ha Joon is the new face of Bench
8 days ago

'Squid Game' actor Wi Ha Joon is the new face of Bench

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 8 days ago
"Squid Game" actor Wi Ha Joon is the new celebrity endorser of fashion retail giant Bench.
Korean Wave
fbtw
LIST: Top 10 most searched actors, actresses in Google Korea for Q1 2022
13 days ago

LIST: Top 10 most searched actors, actresses in Google Korea for Q1 2022

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | 13 days ago
Korean stars' happily ever afters like the BinJin couple and Park Shin-hye spiked up Google searches in Korea during the first...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with