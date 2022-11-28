^

Son Ye Jin, Hyun Bin welcome first 'BinJin' baby

MANILA, Philippines — South Korean superstars and "Crash Landing on You" ("CLOY") co-stars Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin have welcomed their first baby.

Ye-jin gave birth to the baby boy on November 27, earlier than the actress' due date in December.

Ye Jin’s agency gave the official announcement that the couple, fondly called "BinJin," welcomed their baby boy earlier yesterday.

The "CLOY" stars announced that they were expecting a baby boy last month, after announcing that they were expecting in June and after their wedding last March.

 

The couple first met in the 2018 movie “The Negotiation,” but they began dating after filming "CLOY."

