^

Korean Wave

Son Ye Jin, Hyun Bin expecting baby boy

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 28, 2022 | 6:52pm
Son Ye Jin, Hyun Bin expecting baby boy
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin as seen in a Netflix-released photo in 2020.
The STAR, file via Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — Korean superstars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's first child is a boy. 

Korean site Naver quoted a report by Maeil Business Star Today that Ye-jin's agency has confirmed the baby's sex and she is expected to give birth in less than two months.  

“Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin’s child is a boy. The baby is due in December,” the translated statement read. 

The agency added that the actress is in good health and is preparing for the birth of her son. 

The "Crash Landing on You" stars announced that they were expecting in June, just months after they tied the knot in March this year. 

RELATED: Son Ye Jin, Hyun Bin expect first baby

HYUN BIN

SON YE JIN
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with