Son Ye Jin, Hyun Bin expecting baby boy

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin as seen in a Netflix-released photo in 2020.

MANILA, Philippines — Korean superstars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's first child is a boy.

Korean site Naver quoted a report by Maeil Business Star Today that Ye-jin's agency has confirmed the baby's sex and she is expected to give birth in less than two months.

“Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin’s child is a boy. The baby is due in December,” the translated statement read.

The agency added that the actress is in good health and is preparing for the birth of her son.

The "Crash Landing on You" stars announced that they were expecting in June, just months after they tied the knot in March this year.

