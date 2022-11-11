'Money Heist: Korea â€“ Joint Economic Area' releases teaser for second part

'Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area' releases teaser for second part

"Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area" is the South Korean adaptation of the hit Spanish series "La Casa de Papel."

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix has set a release date for Part 2 of the Korean adaptation of the hit series "Money Heist" after dropping a new teaser trailer and poster.

"Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 2" will start streaming on Netflix on December 9 with six episodes.

The one-minute teaser sees armed forces approaching the Mint as the heist team and hostages gear up inside while Jeon Jong-seo's Tokyo says, "Tomorrow, we're going to get out of here."

Clips of the team outside the Mint, which has also been infiltrated, are seen as Yoo Ji-tae's Professor reiterates his hope on the success of his plan.

The teaser ends with individuals in the familiar red jumpsuits racing up a staircase and Kim Yun-jin's Seon Woo-jin telling the Professor the real negotiation between the two parties had only just begun.

The art poster sees an individual on a motorcycle, presumably Tokyo, revving towards armed forces as companions stand behind her, some on their knees while others carry artillery.

The show's version of the Salvador Dali mask looms behind the title card, above a washed out image of the Mint. — Video from Netflix Philippines YouTube channel

Watch: "Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 2" teaser

