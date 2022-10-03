^

K-pop girl group Aespa to launch NFT collection

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 3, 2022 | 2:00pm
K-pop girl group Aespa to launch NFT collection
MANILA, Philippines — K-pop girl group Aespa, better known as æspa, will be launching a non-fungible token (NFT) collection in collaboration with artist Blake Kathryn.

The "æ girls" NFTs will be auctioned off by fine arts company Sotheby's with three different sections.

The first part consists of open NFTs which can be minted numerous times and also come with an additional artwork. The second part called "Altars" is more limited NFTs of the group's members — Giselle, Karina, Ningning and Winter — with personalized recordings and autographed prints.

Awaiting the victorious bidder of the third part called “Dreamspace" is a single-edition artwork, video recordings from the artists, a virtual meet-and-greet with Kathryn, and an all-expenses paid trip to South Korea to attend an æspa concert and also meet the group.

SM Entertainment debuted æspa in 2020 as its newest girl group after Red Velvet in 2014, launching with the girls' single "Black Mamba."

The group followed up with hits like "Savage," "Next Level," "Dreams Come True," "Girls," "Life's Too Short," "Forever" and "Illusion," performing some of them at the 2022 Coachella Music Festival.

