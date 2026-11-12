Kim Go Eun leads period drama by 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' director

MANILA, Philippines — Gang Dong-won and Kim Go-eun are forced into marriage by royal decree in the upcoming romance-action period Netflix K-drama "The Twilight Between Us."

The show follows the heirs of rival houses that have been feuding for a century. The king orders the two to marry in hopes it will end the generational conflict, but the union spirals in different directions.

In Korean the series' title is "Hon: Samgakui Sigan," where "hon" could mean "marriage" or "twilight hour," apt enough as the two lead characters find their fates intertwined.

Dong-won will play the illegitimate son of the House of Kang named Mu-yeong, dubbed "Demon of the North," who lives a quiet life amid excellent martial skills and a noble heart.

He is best known for movies like "Peninsula," "Broker," and most recently, "Wild Sing." Last year, he starred in "Tempest," which was his first television series in over two decades.

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Go-eun, meanwhile, will portray Su-ryeon, the sole daughter of the House of Han, who fails to become the Crown Princess.

The actress previously appeared in the shows "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God" or "Goblin," "Cheese in the Trap," "Yumi's Cells," and "The King: Eternal Monarch," as well as the films "Exhuma" and "Love in the Big City."

Helming "The Twilight Between Us" will be Kim Won-seok, whose past directions include "When Life Gives You Tangerines," "Signal," "My Mister," "Sungkyunkwan Scandal," and "Arthdal Chronicles."

Penning the screenplay will be award-winning scribe Park Ji-eun, best known for writing the scripts of "Queen of Tears," "Crash Landing on You," "The Legend of the Blue Sea," and "My Love from the Star."

Go-eun, Won-seok, and Ji-eun will all come together again next year for another series titled "Soul."

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