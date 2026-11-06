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Korean Wave

Jung Hae In sets Manila return in January 2027 for fan meeting

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 6, 2026 | 5:10pm
Jung Hae In sets Manila return in January 2027 for fan meeting
Jung Hae-in beside his Madame Tussauds wax figure
Madame Tussauds

MANILA, Philippines — It's going to be a bright start to the new year for K-drama fans as Jung Hae-in will be returning to the Philippines this January.

The artist alongside his agency FNC Entertainment announced the dates for Hae-in's "Meet Me There" fan meeting tour which includes a Manila stop on January 31, Sunday.

The Philippine visit comes after the tour begins in Hong Kong and a week later in Thailand. After the Philippines, the artist will head to Chile, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan and back to South Korea.

Other details such as venue, seat plan, and ticketing prices will be announced at a later date.

Hae-in's last appearance in the Philippines was a couple of years ago for a fan meeting at the New Frontier Theater.

His arrival marked a 2024 that included the television show "Love Next Door" and his most recent movie to date "I, the Executioner."

He is best known for starring in "D.P.," "Snowdrop," "Something in the Rain," "While You Were Sleeping," "Prison Playbook" and most recently "My Sticky Love."

RELATED: BTS eyes tour extension, more projects in 2027

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JUNG HAE-IN
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