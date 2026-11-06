Jung Hae In sets Manila return in January 2027 for fan meeting

MANILA, Philippines — It's going to be a bright start to the new year for K-drama fans as Jung Hae-in will be returning to the Philippines this January.

The artist alongside his agency FNC Entertainment announced the dates for Hae-in's "Meet Me There" fan meeting tour which includes a Manila stop on January 31, Sunday.

The Philippine visit comes after the tour begins in Hong Kong and a week later in Thailand. After the Philippines, the artist will head to Chile, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan and back to South Korea.

Other details such as venue, seat plan, and ticketing prices will be announced at a later date.

[???] 2027 ??? ??? ‘MEET ME THERE’ ?? >> https://t.co/qzuQNZioeX #??? #JungHaeIn #MEETMETHERE https://t.co/2ML4CWxDKr — FNC ACTOR (@FNC_ACTOR) November 5, 2026

Hae-in's last appearance in the Philippines was a couple of years ago for a fan meeting at the New Frontier Theater.

His arrival marked a 2024 that included the television show "Love Next Door" and his most recent movie to date "I, the Executioner."

He is best known for starring in "D.P.," "Snowdrop," "Something in the Rain," "While You Were Sleeping," "Prison Playbook" and most recently "My Sticky Love."

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