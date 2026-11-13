Han So Hee, Lee Do Hyun to grace Korean fashion brand's Philippine launch

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actors Han So-hee and Lee Do-hyun will return to the Philippines later this month for the arrival of Korean fashion brand Musinsa Standard in Southeast Asia.

Both artists are ambassadors for the brand, having modelled for its Fall/Winter collection last year.

The two are confirmed to appear at the grand opening of the first Musinsa Standard branch in the Philippines at Ayala Malls Glorietta's activity center on November 26, Thursday.

Do-hyun and So-hee were in the country last year for their respective fan meetings, Do-hyun in August then So-hee a month later.

It was both actors' first times in the country and Do-hyun had just been discharged from Korea's mandatory military service.

So-hee is best known for "Gyeongseong Creature", "Nevertheless", "Soundtrack #1", "My Name" and "The World of the Married."

She recently appeared in the Korean remake of "The Intern" and will next be seen in live-action series remake of "Solo Levelling" and romance show opposite Nam Joo-hyuk.

Do-hyun meanwhile debuted in "Prison Playbook" and broke out in "Hotel de Luna". He followed it up with "18 Again", "Sweet Home", "The Glory" and "Exhuma."

The 31-year-old has yet to appear in an onscreen project since his military discharge.

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