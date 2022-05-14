^

Lifestyle

K-pop group aespa, 'Bridgerton' star Jonathan Bailey among Time's Next Generation Leaders 2022

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 14, 2022 | 5:10pm
K-pop group aespa, 'Bridgerton' star Jonathan Bailey among Time's Next Generation Leaders 2022
Composite image of Kpop group aespa and Jonathan Bailey in "Bridgerton"
Facebook / aespa, Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — Rising K-pop group aespa and the star of the sophomore season of "Bridgerton" Jonathan Bailey were included in TIME's Next Generation Leaders 2022 list, honoring "the rising stars poised to shape the future."

aespa debuted during the COVID-19 pandemic in November 2020 under SM Entertainment, and with just a handful of singles have managed to be Korea's up-and-coming acts, even having a surprise performance at the 2022 Coachella festival.

The group — stylized as æspa — consists of Giselle, Karina, Ningning and Winter, and their first-ever music video "Black Mamba" currently holds the record for the fastest K-pop debut video to reach 100 million views on YouTube.

At the 2022 Korean Music Awards, aespa won Rookie of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best K-Pop Song for their smash hit “Next Level.“

Related: BTS wins Artist of the Year; Korean Music Awards 2022 bares winners

Jonathan Bailey was only a supporting character during the first season of "Bridgerton" as the series revolved around Phoebe Dynevor's Daphne Bridgerton, but come Season 2 Bailey's Viscount Anthony Bridgerton finds that he too has a love story to be entangled in.

The second season of "Bridgerton" is currently Netlflix's most-watched English-language series, the overall record still being held by Korea's smash hit "Squid Game."

Bailey's other television credits include "Broadchurch," "Jack Ryan," and an episode of "Doctor Who," and has theatric experiences in revivals of "The Last Five Years," "The York Realist," "Company," and "Cock."

Also named in the 2022 list were Ukrainian journalist Olga Rudenko, Salvatore Ferragamo creative director Maximilian Davis, beauty entrepreneur Deepica Mutyala, Nigerian musician CKay, labor organizer Jazlyn Brisack, actor-writer Bilal Baig, conservationist Rinzin Phunjok Lama, and Mongolian politician Bolor-Erdene Battsengel.

Last year TIME's Next Generation Leaders included actors Timothee Chalamet and Anthony Ramos, singer Rina Sawayama, and NBA player Bismack Biyombo.

RELATED: New season of 'Bridgerton' sets Netflix record for English-language series

TIME
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Live Nation Philippines promises huge return to live performances and events

Live Nation Philippines promises huge return to live performances and events

By Kristofer Purnell | April 26, 2022 - 4:04pm
With restrictions loosening up, Filipinos can look forward to attending live performances again real soon, especially with...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Live Nation Philippines promises huge return to live performances and events

Live Nation Philippines promises huge return to live performances and events

By Kristofer Purnell | April 26, 2022 - 4:04pm
With restrictions loosening up, Filipinos can look forward to attending live performances again real soon, especially with...
Entertainment
fbtw
Live Nation Philippines promises huge return to live performances and events

Live Nation Philippines promises huge return to live performances and events

By Kristofer Purnell | April 26, 2022 - 4:04pm
With restrictions loosening up, Filipinos can look forward to attending live performances again real soon, especially with...
Music
fbtw
McDonald's Philippines serving just regular fries due to potato supply shortage

McDonald's Philippines serving just regular fries due to potato supply shortage

By Kristofer Purnell | April 23, 2022 - 1:52pm
McDonald's Philippines has currently paused selling their larger portions of their fries due to "the global freight cris...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Latest
Solenn Heussaff ready to have a second baby

Solenn Heussaff ready to have a second baby

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Kapuso actress Solenn Heussaff has shared that she is ready to have a second baby with her husband Nico Bolzico after their...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Tokyo's stylish toilets inspire director Wim Wenders

Tokyo's stylish toilets inspire director Wim Wenders

By Agence France-Presse | 2 days ago
The giant of European cinema is making a film about an urban renewal project in which top architects are transforming 17 dingy...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Passenger lands plane in Florida after pilot incapacitated

Passenger lands plane in Florida after pilot incapacitated

By Agence France-Presse | 2 days ago
A passenger without flying experience landed a small plane at a Florida airport after the pilot was rendered "incoherent"...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Biggest white diamond ever auctioned fetches $21.9 million

Biggest white diamond ever auctioned fetches $21.9 million

By Agence France-Presse | 2 days ago
The Rock, the biggest white diamond ever auctioned, sold for 21.7 million Swiss francs (P1.1 billion) on Wednesday,...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Vanessa Hudgens says Moschino Met Gala 2022 look a nod to Filipino roots

Vanessa Hudgens says Moschino Met Gala 2022 look a nod to Filipino roots

By Marane A. Plaza | 2 days ago
Hollywood actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens confirmed in an Instagram post that she paid homage to her Filipino roots...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with