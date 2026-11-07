Oppa barber: Park Bo Gum now a licensed hairdresser

MANILA, Philippines — Korean star Park Bo-gum can add styling and cutting hair to his list of skills after obtaining his license to become a hairdresser.

The actor-singer passed a national certification exam for general hairdressing on his second try, according to Korean media, an examination notorious for having passing rate no more than 30%.

Bo-gum previously earned a national barbering qualification while undergoing Korea's mandatory military service during the pandemic.

The actor is preparing for the second season release of his reality series "The Village Barber" where he owns and works at a countryside barbershop, and will now be able to provide more hair services.

Fellow actors and real-life friends Lee Sang-yi and Kwak Dong-yeon worked with him in the establishment during the first season, with guests including Bo-gum's "When Life Gives You Tangerines" co-stars Park Hae-joon and Choi Dae-hoon, "Good Boy" co-star Kim So-hyun, and Rain.

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During the second season, Ko Kyung-pyo — whom Bo-gum worked with on "Reply 1988," "The Admiral," and "Coin Locker Girl" — replaced Dong-yeon as the shop's cook and custodian, but Sang-yi stayed on as the nail technician and receptionist.

Bo-gum is also known for starring in "Record of Youth," "Love in the Moonlight," and "Encounter." He will next be seen in the movies "Canvas of Blood" and "The Sword: Rebirth of the Red Wolf."

Sang-yi was in "Good Boy" too with Bo-gum and also appeared in "Bloodhounds," "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha," "Han River Police," "My Demon," "No Gain No Love," "Love in the Big City," and most recently "A Bona Fide Killer."

Kyung-pyo broke out as a "Saturday Night Live Korea" cast member before going on to star in "D.P.," "Decision to Leave," "Love in Contract," "Chicago Typewriter," "Undercover Miss Hong," "Connect," "Private Lives" and "My Roommate Is a Gumiho."

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